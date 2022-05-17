BOARDMAN — During his 30-plus years as basketball coach at Riverside High School, Clair Costello made dozens of phone calls from a payphone outside the Safeway in Burns. He had to make sure the local paper had the results from his games.
That payphone, and likely others he frequented in small towns across Oregon during his coaching career, are long gone, but the memories he’s made over the years are his to keep.
“Winning is more fun than losing, but the best part is getting to work with the kids and parents, and seeing new faces,” Costello said. “Those things are neat when you see kids from the past. I don’t always know their names, but I remember faces. It has always been good. People have always treated me really well, that’s why we stayed.”
In two weeks time, Costello will turn out the lights in his office and cart his last box of belongings to his car. He is retiring from everything except girls basketball. He’s going to stay on for one more year.
“I’m not counting the days, but I am,” he said. “It’s hard not to. I’m 66 years old. I think it’s time for somebody else to come in.”
That would be football coach Cole Ashby, who will step up to also coach boys basketball and take over the athletic director’s duties.
Costello has coached the boys basketball team for 32 years, the girls team for a little less, and he’s been the athletic director since 2007. All that on top of teaching six classes a day.
“I’ve had a few different hats in my time here,” Costello said. “I had to be talked into some of it. I was happy with what I was doing, I didn’t know what I was getting into when I took the AD job. I was coaching baseball, middle school football and basketball. Next thing I knew, I would be there late catching up on emails, making sure we had officials and what not.”
During Costello’s tenure with the boys team, he won more than 400 games, was named Coach of the Year three times and made nine trips to state. His teams placed third at the 3A tournament in 2007 and sixth in 1999.
Dirk Dirksen, superintendent of the Morrow County School District, also is retiring this spring and started coaching with Costello in the mid-1980s.
“We coached football, baseball and basketball together,” Dirksen said. “We coached for at least 10 years together. He’s a great guy and works hard for the students. The fact he has stuck with it, with the travel in the Eastern Oregon League, it’s phenomenal. His dedication to ride the bus to Burns, Nyssa and Vale year after year. There are bus stories going back for years when you travel that far.”
One came to mind as Dirksen was recalling their time together.
“There was this one trip from Boardman to Milton-Freewater,” he said. “It had been snowing and the floor in the bus was wet. It was so cold it froze and it was like a skating rink.”
Thanks, mom
Costello graduated from South Albany High School in 1974. He went to Pacific University where he played baseball. He later got his teaching degree at Western Oregon University.
Between his college stints, he worked at the Albany Boys Club.
“I thought that’s where I was going to be,” he said. “We had great programs, then we had someone come in and cut most of the programs. Poof. I retired at 23 and went back to school and got my teaching degree.”
Costello’s mom was a business manager at the Education Service District in Albany when he got out of college, and she was hell bent on getting her son a job.
“She sent my resume out all over the place,” he said. “One day, I found out I had a job interview in Boardman. That was 1985.”
The interview was for a job at Sam Boardman Elementary School. He got the job, which included teaching classes at A.C. Houghton Elementary in Irrigon.
“I worked there for 15 years as the PE teacher, and taught reading for one year at Columbia Middle School,” he said. “From 2001 to now, I have been the PE teacher at Riverside.”
In 2007, students at Riverside had the option to stay, or attend the new high school in Irrigon.
Irrigon had shut down its original high school in 1959, and all the students went to Riverside.
“My basketball kids stayed and we placed third at the 3A state tournament,” Costello said.
The 2007 season is one Costello remembers fondly.
“We had Robert Turner and we had to play the No. 1 team in the state to open things,” he said. “We beat Clatskanie by about 10. You remember those times. We had two communities, Irrigon and Boardman. When Irrigon left, it was like losing a brother. With them, you had a chance to win. It took its toll for a while in sports.”
In 2006, the Pirates were one game away from going to state. A loss to Sherwood derailed their plans.
“We had teams that were pretty good, but we couldn’t get past teams like Horizon Christian,” he said.
Costello coached a handful of players who went on to play at the college level.
“We’ve had some pretty good kids come through here,” he said. “When you are from a small school, it’s tough to get in there. I always told them to try. Kyle Killingbeck played at (Oregon Institute of Technology), and Kevin Baker was there too. He was the (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Division II) National Player of the Year when they won. Keith Baker played basketball at Lane for a year, then went to Alabama for track. He was a decathlete, and he was pretty good.”
When it comes to small schools, coaching more than one sport is not unusual, but there was one sport Costello never saw himself doing.
“I coached volleyball from 2012-16,” he said. “There were only two girls back from the year before and the coach had left. We had some girls who said they had never played before. I said, ‘great, I haven’t coached before.’ ”
Retirement plans
Costello said he and his wife, Cheryl, don’t have anything extravagant planned once retirement hits. Cheryl, who is Dirksen’s secretary, also is retiring.
“We might go on a vacation or two,” he said. “We might move to Boise where our daughter Carly is, and she has our only grandchild. I think we will stay put for a while until we figure things out.”
