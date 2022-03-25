PENDLETON — It wasn’t exactly the Baltimore Colts moving to Indianapolis in the middle of the night, but Jace Otteson’s departure from Pilot Rock to Pendleton High School in January surprised a few people, including the Bucks’ baseball and football coaches.
The talented sophomore since has earned himself playing time on the baseball team, and is taking part in morning weight training sessions with the football team.
Otteson was up front in saying the move was not sports related.
“Going into spring, I was unhappy and I was struggling,” he said. “I got into a Young Life program and made new friends. It was good for my mental health. The Young Life leaders make a big difference in kids’ lives. It’s a change for the better.”
He said he and his family moved, he knew he might not be able to play sports, but the Oregon School Activities Association cleared him.
“I would have made the change either way,” he said.
The transition has been a smooth one for Otteson, who said he felt welcome from Day 1.
“I feel very fortunate I was brought into this school,” he said. “The kids welcomed me with open arms. The guys on the (baseball) team have helped me out a lot, and the camaraderie has been eye-opening. They have been great.”
“As far as 5A, he has talent,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. “He has shown growth as a player. He has athletic skills. He is in a situation where he is around players that will make him better. Just the difference in opportunity can make a difference. Jace has been a solid contributor.”
The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Otteson has caught in the four games he has played for the Bucks. In eight at-bats, he has one hit, four RBIs, and has drawn five walks.
“They are very loaded with players and coaches,” Otteson said of the Bucks. “They are great guys and they know the players they have. I was not quite there. They brought me under their wing and helped me. I am fortunate to play behind (catcher) Andrew Demianew. Everything is more fast paced. The pitchers throw pretty hard. Easton Corey is throwing like 90 and Karson Lani is throwing in the 80s.”
Haguewood said Otteson has been eager to learn, and has picked things up quickly.
“For Pilot Rock, it’s hard to lose a player like that,” Haguwood said. “He might have changed schools, but he didn’t change his level of commitment. There’s a difference catching a 92-mph fastball, than a 70-mph fastball. It is not an easy thing to do. He’s learning every day. He is a good solid player. We have multiple catchers at the varsity level, and that’s a good problem to have. Andrew is a great defensive catcher, and Jace has strengths as well.”
The hardest part of the learning process for Otteson has been adjusting the speed of the pitches, and the variety of pitches that come across the plate.
“My swing was not very developed coming into Pendleton, and my pitch recognition was not that good,” Otteson said. “They have helped me a lot. It’s fun, and it’s challenging. I love competing. It is all about the work ethic.”
In addition to playing baseball at Pilot Rock, Otteson played summer ball with the TC Warriors in the Tri-Cities the past two years. He said he has learned valuable lessons from each team he has played for.
“We got to play a lot of challenging teams,” he said. “It was fun. Tri-Cities is filled with D-I athletes.”
As a freshman, Otteson was a pitcher for Pilot Rock, as well as a shortstop and catcher.
“I’m a utility player,” he said. “I have caught travel ball since I was 13. I’m pretty comfortable back there.”
From the diamond to the gridiron
While baseball is Otteson’s favorite sport to play, he does love a good game of football.
He has gotten to know the football players through their morning workouts.
“I have loved the group of kids,” he said. “The junior class is a tight group. They are friendly, funny and great students. It’s a great group to be a part of.”
This past fall at Pilot Rock, Otteson was named to the Special District 2 all-league team as a first-team quarterback. He threw for 1,122 yards and 21 touchdowns, and ran for 360 yards and three touchdowns for the Rockets. He also played linebacker.
As a freshman, he played fullback, receiver and linebacker.
With football season still a few months away, Otteson said he doesn’t know how he will fit into coach Erik Davis’ game plan.
“I will do whatever it takes to help the team win,” he said.
Pendleton has had a bit of good luck when it comes to football players coming in from Pilot Rock.
Otteson’s transfer comes on the heels of Nixyaawii’s Tyasin Burns’ departure from Pilot Rock because the two teams were no longer allowed to co-opt for football.
Burns had an impressive senior season for the Bucks. He was named a 5A-Special District 1 first-team safety and a second-team running back.
