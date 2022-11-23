PENDLETON — Pendleton had two players named to the Greater Oregon League first team, and two to the second team, for volleyball.
Sophomore setter Josie Jenness and senior middle Keirsen Spencer were selected to the first team by the league coaches.
“We are thrilled to have four athletes honored,” Pendleton coach Chelsie Speer said. “I am grateful for this team, the coaches and the entire program. We accomplished a lot in one season and we look forward to next year.”
Jenness finished the season with 285 assists, along with 104 digs and 45 service aces. She was voted team MVP.
“She learned and grew so much this year as a setter and a leader,” Speer said. We are excited about her growth and what her future looks like for the next two years.
Spencer had 118 kills, 93 digs, 32 aces and 15 blocks on the season.
“She’s an incredible teammate, irreplaceable,” Speer said. “We will miss her tremendously next year. She was also voted as the most inspirational player on our team.”
Pendleton had junior Avery Krigbaum and sophomore Lexie Willman named to the second team.
The Bucks got 132 kills and 25 blocks from Krigbaum.
“Avery is a phenomenal athlete,” Speer said. “She also improved a ton as an athlete. She has a lot of untapped potential in her and she’ll continue to grow and excel at Pendleton as an athlete.”
Willman, who was voted most improved on the team, had 98 kills, 12 blocks and 58 digs.
“She really worked hard on being more resilient as an athlete,” Speer said. “She improved so much mentally and physically, and has so much positive growth and potential ahead of her.”
The Bucks finished league play with a 3-3 record and were 10-0 overall. They beat Estacada in a state play-in game, then lost in the first round of the 4A state playoffs to Cascade.
Led by player of the year Jozie Ramos and coach of the year Ali Abrego, Baker won the GOL title and placed fifth at the 4A state tournament.
Ramos and Abrego earned the honors for the second year in a row.
