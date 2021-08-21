STANFIELD — Josie Goodrich was 3 years old the first time she rode in the arena at the Farm-City Pro Rodeo in Hermiston.
Her father, Brad, had won the all-around title at the FCPR and he took Josie along for the victory lap.
Josie got to make her own run at the Farm-City Pro Rodeo on Aug. 13, competing in the barrel racing event for the first time. What made it more special was that her mom, Jodi, also ran the barrels on the same night.
“This is very special,” Josie said before the race. “I have waited my entire life to rodeo here with my mom. Now it’s finally my turn.”
Josie turned in a time of 17.79 seconds on her horse Keeper.
“I was pretty nervous to compete at the Hermiston rodeo for the first time, but I’ve also never been so excited for a rodeo, especially since I’ve grown up watching my parents compete here, and it’s my hometown rodeo,” Josie said after her trip around the barrels. “I was hoping I would do a little better, but my horse tripped on the second barrel, but Keeper did really good considering that. The fans and the committee were amazing. I can’t wait to compete here again next year.”
Farm-City is just one of many rodeos Josie and Jodi Goodrich have been to over the past several months.
During the winter, mother and daughter spent some time competing in Texas and other southern states.
“This has been very fun,” Jodi said. “I have enjoyed every minute of it and watching her succeed.”
Josie, who is competing on her permit this season, filled her permit early on during the rodeo season, and will be able to purchase her Women’s Professional Rodeo Association card next season.
“That was a goal of hers and our family, and she did it,” Jodi said. “This time next year, she will have her rookie card.”
In her first pro rodeo in early July, Josie placed third at Sedro-Woolley in breakaway roping, and earned a check in Toppenish in the barrels. She didn’t fill her permit her first weekend out, but almost.
“Between barrels and breakaway, I filled it in less than a month,” Josie said.
Jodi and her horse Bug had success early in the year. They split fifth/seventh place at the Sandhills PRCA Rodeo Jan. 13-16 in Odessa, Texas, earning $2,382.
A few days later, Bug pulled a ligament in his leg, putting him on the sidelines this spring and summer.
“He’ll be good this fall,” Jodi said. “I have been riding him and getting him in shape. I’m going back to Texas in October to get a jump on the 2022 standings.”
While Jodi and Josie have gone on some trips together, others they have had Brad and Gator, 16, tag along.
“It’s really neat that Josie and Gator are competing,” Jodi said. “It’s truly a family affair. She can’t wait to come home (from college) and compete. Gator tore his meniscus in April and now he’s entered in three rodeos this weekend (Tygh Valley, Heppner and Goldendale).”
Brad, who recently had shoulder surgery, should be back roping by the first of the year.
A family rodeos together
The Goodrich family has a deep rodeo background, and Josie and her younger brother, Gator, have really taken to the sport.
Brad is a six-time qualifier for the National Finals Rodeo in tie-down roping, and a past tie-down champion at the Pendleton Round-Up and Farm-City Pro Rodeo.
Gator, who won the ribbon roping title at the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in 2019, placed fourth at state in 2020 to earn a trip to the High School National Finals Rodeo.
But it has been Josie who has risen to the top the past couple of years.
In the spring of 2020, she won the Oregon High School Rodeo Association barrel racing title and earned a trip to nationals with a little help from Keeper.
Josie, who competes for Washington State University, earned a trip to the College National Finals Rodeo in June in barrel racing. She finished second in the Northwest Region, just 65.5 points out of first. She also was third in the all-around standings.
“They have embraced it,” Jodi said. “It’s fun for us, and fulfilling knowing that they enjoy doing it and want to do it.”
Josie is back at WSU, where she is a member of the Kappa Delta Sorority.
She recently received a $10,000 scholarship from Kappa Delta, and combined with her other scholarships, her school bill is taken care of for the year.
“She had a 4.0 GPA last year,” Jodi said. “We are very proud of her. Not only is she rodeoing, but she worked this past year and her grades were outstanding. That is a confidence booster for her.”
Mom and daughter will be back on the rodeo trail next week. They are up in slack Tuesday, Aug. 24, in breakaway roping at the Horse Heaven Roundup in Kennewick, and will be in the night performance Aug. 28 in Ellensburg in breakaway roping.
