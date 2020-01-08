PASADENA — Most stories don’t have a great ending.
In fact, most don’t even have a good one.
Whether it comes too soon, too late, or fails to deliver altogether, endings can be hard to grapple with.
As Justin Herbert knelt, hanging his head for an extra moment while the clock wound down on Oregon’s 28-27 win over Wisconsin in last Wednesday’s 2020 Rose Bowl Game, he had to grapple with his own ending.
In his four years in Eugene, the Ducks’ homegrown signal caller was never an open book when it came to letting the public in. We’ll never know what exactly was going through Herbert’s head at that moment, but after years of hollow words and coach-speak answers, you could finally see what this career had meant to him.
In 2016, Herbert joined the Ducks as an unheralded freshman from the Eugene powerhouse of Sheldon High School in what would become one of the most critical periods of Oregon football’s history.
After a failed attempt by then-head coach Mark Helfrich to cycle in Dakota Prukop as his next graduate transfer quarterback, Herbert got thrown in the fire and he got burnt.
Washington snapped its 12-game losing streak to Oregon with an embarrassing 70-21 blowout in Herbert’s first career start. And then to end 2016, Oregon State snapped its 8-game Civil War losing streak 34-24.
In the following days, Oregon scrapped its coaching staff completely for the first time in decades, firing Helfrich after a 4-8 season. It signaled the end of an era — the removal of “Win The Day” — and an uncertain future.
Contrast the end of 2016, the torrential rain coming down on the Reser Stadium field as Herbert left with his head held low, with the ending at the Rose Bowl, and the significant journey that Herbert and the Ducks have traveled is obvious.
But in between them is probably what many will, or maybe even hope, to forget.
Five games into his sophomore season, Herbert broke his collarbone. He missed the next five games, Oregon went 7-5 in its first year under Willie Taggart — who then left Eugene for his dream job at Florida State — and the Ducks finished the year with a loss to Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl.
One year later, another new head coach in Mario Cristobal, and Herbert was blossoming into a star. Heisman and draft hype
followed, and so did more letdowns for the program.
CJ Verdell’s fumble in the final minute of the Ducks’ eventual overtime loss to Stanford won’t go away, regardless of how many 1,000-yard rushing seasons he registers. As monumental of a win it was to beat Washington in overtime just weeks later, it was a letdown to fall flat the very next week in Pullman and to get blown out by Arizona the week after that.
While fewer and further between, 2019’s “what-ifs” may still linger with Oregon football regardless of how it ended. After turning down the opportunity to be a first-round NFL draft pick to return for his senior season, Herbert and the Ducks didn’t have enough against Auburn. At Arizona State, Herbert made mistakes a majority of teams wouldn’t have been able to overcome from their senior quarterback, and Oregon didn’t.
But on New Year’s Day at the Rose Bowl, Hertbert ran for three touchdowns to lead Oregon to victory, cementing himself and this year’s Ducks as legends in Eugene and watering down all the disappointments that had come before.
So while Herbert prepares for NFL evaluations, and we try to evaluate his place in Oregon football history, it’ll be easy to forget each misstep or falter.
I’d caution against that.
Because as Herbert hung his head for an extra moment, I don’t think he did.
Most stories don’t have a great ending, but Herbert and the Ducks got the one they deserved.
