ARLINGTON, Texas — Blake Knowles put together the best run he had in the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, placing in five rounds and winning two.
The Heppner cowboy turned in a third-place finish in Round 10 on Dec. 12 to finish eighth in the world standings at Globe Life Field. He took down his brown steer in 3.8 seconds to pocket $15,654.
Jacob Edler of Alva, Oklahoma, won the steer wrestling world title, beating Stetson Jorgensen of Blackfoot, Idaho, by $1,679.
During the 10-day event, Knowles tied for first in the opening round, won Round 8, was third in Rounds 5 and 10, and tied for sixth in Round 7.
Knowles finished out of the top eight in the average at the NFR, hurt by a no time in Round 4 when his black steer slipped from his grasp.
The 2001 Heppner graduate earned $79,821 for his efforts at the NFR, and finished with $132,303 for the year.
This was the fifth NFR appearance for Knowles, who also qualified in 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2018.
His best finish in the world standings before this year was ninth in 2018.
Because of COVID-19, all cowboys had a shortened season, but Knowles made the most of his time on the road, winning the Big Fork (Montana) Summer ProRodeo, the Dinosaur Roundup Rodeo (Vernal, Utah), the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo (Castle Rock, Colorado) and Guymon (Oklahoma) Pioneer Days Rodeo.
Jesse Brown of Baker City, making his first trip to the NFR, finished 13th in the world standings with $88,558.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.