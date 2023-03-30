 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Knowles named to Pro-Rodeo Hall of Fame

Heppner cowboy was a bronc rider before he turned to television

2011_NFR_Butch Knowles_PRCA file photo_ 23P1081.jpg

Butch Knowles of Heppner is part of the Class of 2023 for the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. A former saddle bronc rider, Knowles now is a TV commentator and has been the color analyst for the National Finals Rodeo every year since 1988.

 Peggy Gander/Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — It’s not often Butch Knowles of Heppner is at a loss for words, but when he was notified on Monday, March 27, that he was part of the Class of 2023 for the ProRodeo Hall of Fame, he was a bit tongue tied.

“That's pretty humbling, holy cow,” said Knowles in a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association release. “For a guy that does a lot of talking, I don't have a ton of words to say right now. This is the last thing that I ever thought would happen. It is quite an honor, it's probably not the place that I feel like I should be. But it's an honor to be thought of that way, it really is.”

Butch Knowles_.jpg

Butch Knowles of Heppner is part of the Class of 2023 for the ProRodeo Hall of Fame. The former saddle bronc rider is a TV commentator and has been the color analyst for the National Finals Rodeo every year since 1988.
Bull riding

A bull named Big Nasty Jax tosses Jared Parsonage, of Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, into space on Aug. 12, 2022, at the Farm-City Pro Rodeo in Hermiston. Butch Knowles of Heppner, who is in the Class of 2023 for the ProRodeo Hall of Fame, was central to creating the Farm-City Pro Rodeo in 1988.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Sports writer

Annie Fowler is a graduate of Southern Oregon University and has work in the newspaper business for 35-plus years. She has covered everything from baseball to wrestling.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Local News

Sports

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

Sign in with
What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred