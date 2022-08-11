HERMISTON — From Derek Kolbaba’s front door to the Farm-City Pro Rodeo is about a 35-minute drive. It was worth every mile Wednesday, Aug. 10.
The Walla Walla bull rider turned in a score of 86 points on the back of Creamy for the top ride on opening night.
“Bull riding is like a dance,” Kolbaba said. “I let him lead and I follow along.”
A veteran of the PRB circuit, Kolbaba takes advantage of every rodeo he can when there’s not a PBR event going on.
“The PBR circuit has been pretty much full steam the last eight months,” he said. “Rodeoing is something I do during the week. Rodeo is close to my heart — it’s a nice change of pace. I have been all over the country, but nowhere has more great rodeos than the Northwest this time of year.”
Of the 11 bull riders in the performance, Kolbaba was one of three men to get a legal ride.
“There’s two athletes out there,” Kolbaba said. "They ain’t no farm animals.”
Saddle bronc riding
This event saw the arena record fall three of the four nights last year, so Zeke Thurston is hoping his 88-point ride on Beaver Bend will hold up for some money by the end of the week.
After Dawson Hay posted an 86 on a big bay horse named Acrylic Dancer, Thurston, a two-time world champion, turned in the ride of the night.
“That has been a really good horse for quite a few years,” Thurston said. “If this goes anything like it did last year, I don’t know if I will get a piece of the money.”
Thurston is sitting seventh in the world standings and looks to make a return trip to the National Finals Rodeo.
“I’ve had a really good career so far,” he said. “I’m only 28. I’m going to get it while I can.”
Team roping
Brothers Cooper and Tucker White put aside their differences when they are in the rodeo arena. It paid dividends Wednesday as they roped their steer in 4.4 seconds for the hot run of the night.
“This is our first time to Oregon, and the first time on the Cowboy Channel,” said Tucker, who is the heeler. “We are tickled pink. We are the underdogs here. We went up against the best in the world and came out on top. We are plumb happy.”
Steer wrestling
It was the who’s who of the big men Wednesday night, but Will Lummus was able to hold on to the top run of 4 seconds as he watched the competition miss their steers, break the barrier or have a tough time bringing down their animal.
“It’s makes you step up your game when the top guys are here,” said Lummus, who also leads the average on two runs with a time of 7.7 seconds. “You feed off the good runs and the energy.”
Lummus, ranked second in the world standings, has been riding Clayton Hass’ horse Benz the past two years, and has had a lot of success.
“I’m glad I get to ride him,” he said. “A good horse makes a big difference.”
Lummus also was presented with the Gray Ribbon Challenge Award, named for the late Darrel Sallee, who was a longtime FCPR board member.
Bareback riding
On a night where only three men climbed on the back of a horse, Leighton Berry used his re-ride opportunity to post a score of 85.5 points to move past Wyatt Denny, who had a 78.5.
The third man out did not post a legal ride.
“I have been coming here since 2014,” Denny said. “I’ve won some money here, and had some bad luck, but I always get good bucking horses.”
Tie-down roping
Idaho cowboy Matt Shiozawa was the first man out of the gate, and his time of 9.1 seconds held up for the best run of the night. He also leads the average with a time of 18.4 on two runs.
“It’s great to be here,” Shiozawa said. “The committee here is outstanding. The money is outstanding. They are industry leaders — they are at the top with what they have.”
Shiozawa, who won the FCPR title in 2013, hopes his times hold up for money by the end of the week.
“That’s rodeoing,” he said. “You only get one crack at it.”
Breakaway roping
The FCPR added the popular event this year, and the ladies did not disappoint the fans.
Lari Dee Guy, 51, of Abilene, Texas, had a run of 2.2 seconds to top the field. She also has a time of 5.7 seconds on two runs.
“This is my first time in Hermiston,'' she said. “I’m thankful for Hermiston’s committee for adding the event. I’ll be back.”
Guy, 51, also got a good performance from her horse Rex, a 16-year-old quarter horse.
“He is a good one,” she said.
Hope Thompson and Joey Williams were right behind Guy with matching 2.3 second runs.
Barrel racing
Paige Jones was flirting with the arena record (16.81) with her run of 16.97 seconds, which topped the field of 12 riders.
“I ran her last year and didn’t do very good,” she said. “This was a really good run by him (her horse Cotton). He had bruised feet earlier this season. I’ve been saving him for these Northwest rodeos.”
Jones was the only rider under 17 seconds. Cheyenne Wimberley was second at 17.31.
