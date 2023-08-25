Hermiston Raceway 2.JPG

The Hermiston Raceway holds its Labor Day Spectacular Sept. 2-3, 2023. Drivers will be competing for $80,000 in prize money.

 Hermiston Raceway/Contributed Photo

HERMISTON — The Hermiston Raceway holds its Labor Day Spectacular Sept. 2-3, with more than 130 teams from the Northwest vying for titles in seven divisions.

“The Labor Day Spectacular is projected to be the largest event we’ve seen over the last 5 years,” project manager Greg Walden said. “The economic impact to the Hermiston area will be well over $500,000.”

