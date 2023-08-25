HERMISTON — The Hermiston Raceway holds its Labor Day Spectacular Sept. 2-3, with more than 130 teams from the Northwest vying for titles in seven divisions.
“The Labor Day Spectacular is projected to be the largest event we’ve seen over the last 5 years,” project manager Greg Walden said. “The economic impact to the Hermiston area will be well over $500,000.”
More than $80,000 will be paid out between the two nights of racing, with seven track champion titles to be earned, along with four touring divisions, and a regional qualifying/championship event before a projected sold-out crowd.
The Sept. 2 lineup includes the championship races for the Bettarel 75-Power City Prolate Model, the NW Mini Stock, Hermiston Hornets and Street Stock.
There also will be races in the Elite 5 Modified Challenge Series, and the NW Tour Truck Series.
On Sept. 3, fans will be treated to the NWSLMS-Labor Day Spectacular 125, the Midway Legends Championship and Regional Qualifier, the Bettarel Hobby Stock Championship, the Hermiston Bomber Championship, and the Washington Midget Racing Association.
One of the most entertaining classes in the Northwest has been the Hornets. As they head into championship night, there is a very tight points battle with Kyle Suchy holding a two-point lead over defending champion David Knowles.
The Mini Stock class also features a close points battle. Defending champion Mike Savage of Kennewick looks to defend his title and keep the championship in the Columbia Basin, but he only holds a three-point lead over Spokane’s Casey Jeske.
The Power City Pro Late Model points battle is the closest one on the docket. Defending track champion, Nick Gibson of Boise, holds a one-point lead over West Richland’s Trace Thompson heading into championship night.
Pasco’s Mike Zamora is within striking distance, sitting 20 points out of the lead.
The Northwest Super Late Model Series on Sept. 3 will feature a star-studded field of the Northwest’s finest, making this one of the biggest racing events held at the Hermiston Raceway.
Series points leader Haeden Plybon is one to keep an eye on, but don’t count out Mad Max Schroeder, who is trailing Plybon by 44 points.
