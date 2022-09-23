REDMOND — Payton Lambert scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, and Pendleton rolled to a 42-0 nonleague victory over 5A Ridgeview on Friday, Sept. 23.

“It was a great win for us,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “It was our last non-conference game against a 5A opponent. We put it all together — offense, defense and special teams. We had two blocked punts today. It’s a good step going into GOL play.”

