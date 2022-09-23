REDMOND — Payton Lambert scored two touchdowns in the first quarter, and Pendleton rolled to a 42-0 nonleague victory over 5A Ridgeview on Friday, Sept. 23.
“It was a great win for us,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “It was our last non-conference game against a 5A opponent. We put it all together — offense, defense and special teams. We had two blocked punts today. It’s a good step going into GOL play.”
Ravens coach Patrick Pileggi was impressed with Pendleton.
"They were tough last year, they beat the snot out of us last year," Pileggi told the Bend Bulletin. "I think they are a top three to five team in the 4A level. I've seen Mazama play and (Pendleton) is just as good as they are. They will be a playoff team and win a ton of games. Coach Davis is a hell of a coach, I wish I could find some big linemen like he has."
Lambert went up the middle first his first score, and on the second he took the same path with a huge hole opened by Nathan Neveau.
“They did a great job up front,” Davis said of his offensive line. “I thought our offensive line gave Jackson (Davis) a tremendous amount of time to throw. Payton had a coming out game running the ball.”
Lambert ran for 102 yards on 13 carries, while Davis completed 12 of 15 passes for 115 yards.
The Bucks (3-1) led 14-0 after the first quarter, and 28-0 at the half as Lucas Bensching picked off Ravens quarterback Aiden Brenneman and returned the ball for a touchdown, and Chas Corbett scored on a reverse on fourth down late in the second quarter.
On the opening drive of the third quarter, Brock Mackey scored on a 15-yard run, escaping the grasp of Ridgeview’s Rylen Castino on the way to the end zone for a 35-0 lead.
Bucks quarterback Jace Otteson scored a keeper in the fourth to finish the scoring.
“That’s what makes us dangerous,” Davis said. “We have three strong tailbacks with Gavin Clark in there. We have six or seven receivers that are good at catching balls. Jack is getting into a rhythm under center water missing nearly two years of football. We got out fairly injury free, and that is a positive.”
Mackey ran for 21 yards, while Clark had 38 yards on nine carries, Corbett had two catches for 26 yards, and Bensching three catches for 28 yards.
Defensively, Lambert had six tackles, while Bensching had two.
The Bucks will open Greater Oregon League play Sept. 30 when they host Madras (3-1).
“We have to prepare,” Davis said. “Our goals are to win a GOL title and make a run. It all starts with Madras. We are going to prepare for a battle. Our kids are starting to believe in themselves. I’m excited to start GOL play.”
