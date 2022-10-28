Bucks helmet.jpg
Annie Fowler/East Oregonian

BAKER CITY — Payton Lambert ran for 138 yards and four touchdowns to lead Pendleton to a 49-7 Greater Oregon League win over Baker on Friday, Oct. 28.

“It was a great win for us,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “We played extremely well. It was nice to be able to expand our playbook. With the weather as it was, we ran the football, and were able to throw the football when needed.”

