BAKER CITY — Payton Lambert ran for 138 yards and four touchdowns to lead Pendleton to a 49-7 Greater Oregon League win over Baker on Friday, Oct. 28.
“It was a great win for us,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “We played extremely well. It was nice to be able to expand our playbook. With the weather as it was, we ran the football, and were able to throw the football when needed.”
The Bucks (7-2 overall, 4-1 GOL) will have to wait until Saturday evening to see where they land in the 4A state playoffs.
“We’ll see tomorrow when the rankings freeze,” Davis said. “Hopefully we’ll get a home game.”
Baker finished the season 5-4 overall and 2-3 in league play.
Lambert scored on runs of 33 and 24 yards in the first quarter, then added a 2-yard touchdown run the second, and caught a 23-yard scoring pass from Jack Davis.
Chas Corbett added a 10-yard touchdown run in the second as the Bucks took a 35-7 lead at the half.
“Payton had a big day,” Davis said. “When you can run the ball with that kind of efficiency, your offensive line did a good job. They had a great game.”
Jack Davis took the ball in from 4 yards out in the third quarter, and Lambert added a 6-yard touchdown run as the Bucks led 49-7 after three quarters.
Jack Davis threw for 60 yards, while Gavin Clark ran for 39, Brock Mackey for 27 and Corbett for 16.
Defensively, Luke Bensching, Ben Jennings and Dylan Abrahamson all had four tackles, while Aaron Barkley had an interception and Jace Otteson a fumble recovery.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.