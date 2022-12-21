PRU 2021: Saturday bareback
Former Blue Mountain Community College rodeo star RC Landingham, of Hat Creek, California, rides Choke Cherry to a bareback title Sept. 18, 2021, at the Pendleton Round-Up. Landingham pocketed $1 million Sunday, Dec. 17, 2022, for winning the World Champions Rodeo Alliance Triple Crown of Rodeo.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Merry Christmas, RC Landingham.

The former Pendleton cowboy picked up $1 million Sunday, Dec. 17, after completing in the bareback event in the World Champions Rodeo Alliance Triple Crown of Rodeo at the Cowtown Christmas Championship Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas.

