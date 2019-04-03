The Blue Mountain Timberwolves volleyball program welcomed a new pack leader on Monday.
Ceanna Larson has signed on as the team’s new head coach. Larson is a former student-athlete at Garden State Community College in Kansas. During her time at Dakota State University, she was a club director and coordinator for School District 91, and the co-founder of the university’s Madison JO club program.
She also spent 10 years volunteering at club volleyball programs in Pocatello, Idaho, and Idaho Falls.
Larson has worked as the assistant varsity coach, the head junior varsity coach, and the recruitment coordinator for the Dakota State volleyball program since August 2016.
“Blue Mountain has a great athletic program, and a great academic one, too,” Larson said of her choice to coach at BMCC. “The area is beautiful, and it’s close to family. I’m excited to be there.”
Larson will officially take the reins as head coach for her first season with the Timberwolves this fall.
“I expect us to be competitive,” Larson said. “I know the team has a really supportive community, so that will be great. It’s going to be a fun season for us.”
