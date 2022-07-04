Tyler Berger, left, demonstrates wrestling techniques Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Hermiston High School during a youth wrestling camp. Berger wrestled three years at Hermiston before moving to Prineville, where he wrestled his senior year at Crook County High School. He was a four-time state champion in high school. Berger went on to wrestle at Nebraska, where he qualified for the NCAA Championships four times, and placed three times — second (2019), third (2018) and fifth (2017).
Wrestler Tyler Berger poses with youths Thursday, June 30, 2022, at a wrestling camp at Hermiston High School. Berger is one of Hermiston’s most celebrated wrestlers and returned to his old stomping grounds to host the clinic for area youth.
Tyler Berger, left, demonstrates wrestling techniques Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Hermiston High School during a youth wrestling camp. Berger wrestled three years at Hermiston before moving to Prineville, where he wrestled his senior year at Crook County High School. He was a four-time state champion in high school. Berger went on to wrestle at Nebraska, where he qualified for the NCAA Championships four times, and placed three times — second (2019), third (2018) and fifth (2017).
Wrestler Tyler Berger poses with youths Thursday, June 30, 2022, at a wrestling camp at Hermiston High School. Berger is one of Hermiston’s most celebrated wrestlers and returned to his old stomping grounds to host the clinic for area youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.