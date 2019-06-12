PENDLETON — While Lewiston’s offense powered their first victory over Pendleton’s Hodgen Distributing on Friday, it was their defense in the second team that completed the sweep.
On the nearly three-hour bus ride back home, the 19U Lewiston Irish will take with them 14-1 and 13-3 wins over Pendleton’s 17U American Legion baseball team.
“(Lewiston was) pretty good,” said Hodgen Distributing head coach Wes Armstrong. “They hit the ball well and played solid defense. We didn’t. We threw it around and had some untimely errors.”
The Irish got the five-inning opener started in the top of the first when D.J. Ricard doubled to drive in their first run. It would be the first of three RBIs that Lewiston would get from Ricard. He went 2-for-3 at bat with three runs scored.
Pendleton got on the scoreboard for the first and only time in the bottom of the second. Tanner Sweek drew a walk and Nat Hunsaker followed with a double to deep left field that allowed Sweek to score.
Pendleton would remain runless for the rest of the game. Meanwhile, the Irish put up five more runs in the top of the fourth to keep the game out of reach. The big inning was highlighted by Dalton Hast’s fly ball to center field. He reached first on an error while Tyson Wallace and Mason Daniel crossed home plate.
Pendleton may have posted more runs in the closer, but Lewiston had over five times the amount of hits.
Ricard took to the mound and benched nine Pendleton batters to keep their scoring low. He gave up just three runs and three hits over six innings. Ryan Stahl and Ty Beers combined for six strikeouts on Pendleton’s hill, but surrendered a total of 16 runs — 12 from Beers.
Brayden Turcott, who went 1-for-3 with three runs scored, put up a pair of RBIs on a single to left field in the top of the third. Wallace also had a two-RBI single in the top of the sixth, while Dawson Bonfield and Coy Scout drove in a run each during the next two at-bats.
The four-run sixth inning gave the Irish a 13-run advantage. Pendleton was blanked in the bottom of the inning that called the game early.
Up next, Hodgen Distributing hits the road to the West Valley Tourney that will run from Friday to Sunday.
