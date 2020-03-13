Much like the NBA, the NHL, and the MLB, the East Oregonian is putting sports on a brief hiatus.
In an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, local school districts have suspended their spring sports seasons, effective immediately, until April 1. Blue Mountain Community College has issued the same response.
While it is just a precaution to keep students and faculty safe, it is a necessary one. And although it is disappointing for athletes to have to wait a couple of extra weeks until they can hit the diamond, the track, or the green again, and for parents and coaches to wait for their son, daughter, or team to begin their seasons, measures like this are vital in keeping everyone healthy — that is always what’s most important.
That in mind, with no high school or college sports being played over the next two weeks, there are no sports to cover. With no sports to cover, there will be no content to fill a sports section.
But fear not — the change is not permanent. Once the prep and college sports seasons get the go-ahead to pick up right where they left off, so will we. Additionally, over the course of the next two weeks, a sports section here and there will arise. We still have yet to name our All-East Oregonian boys and girls basketball, and wrestler of the year. College signings may still trickle in here and there, as well.
Like coronavirus news, updates on the local sports world are coming in rapidly. A sports section with information regarding its impact on high school and college athletics will crop up when needed.
However, for the next two weeks, Annie Fowler and I will be shifting our focus to news. The news crew has a slew of non-coronavirus related stories piling up, and they will no doubt need the extra help.
Our eyes and ears will still be open for any and all things sports related, but until prep and college sports starts rolling again, we will be assuming the roles of news reporters. In the meantime, be sure to wash those hands, cover those coughs and sneezes, and perhaps practice some social distancing here and there.
We’ll see you in a couple of weeks.
