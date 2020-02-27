It's about to be a big week to be a Pendleton Buckaroos fan.
Both the boys and the girls basketball teams are gearing up for the first round of the upcoming 5A state tournament. Opponents for each game are undetermined as of now, but the girls will play their game on the road next Friday, while the boys will host next Saturday.
With huge games on the horizon for both teams, I'd like to take this opportunity to reflect on what made this year — their sophomore season in the Intermountain Conference — such a success for both teams.
Last year, the Buckaroo boys went 1-2 in their state run, winning the first round against Parkrose, but dropping the quarterfinals to Wilsonville and the semi-consolation round to Crater. The girls lost in the first round to Wilsonville. I think both teams have the opportunity to take it even further this year.
I've attended every Pendleton home game this season, and I've seen feats of true athleticism and commitment from the Bucks that prove to me that they're both genuine state contenders.
On Jan. 7, I watched as the Pendleton girls survived a double-overtime nonleague battle against the La Grande Tigers and escaped with a 56-53 win. The loss was one of just a handful that the Tigers would suffer over the course of their regular season.
I've also seen what kind of artillery the girls are able to bring out from the bench — sophomore Chloe Taber has a fantastic aim from beyond the arc, and is able to bring her team out from behind when they need her the most. On Tuesday, she came into the fourth quarter and scored four 3-pointers to complete a rally for a regular-season closing victory over Ridgeview, who had bested her team earlier in the year.
The boys have also shown impressive persistence, including their home defeat over Crook County on Feb. 11, after dropping a two-point game to the Cowboys on the road earlier in the season. Senior Stockton Hoffman turned in one of his season's best performances with 22 points, and head coach Zach Dong called it one of their year's best team wins.
The Bucks also closed their season on Tuesday and made a bit of school history in the process. In their 95-58 blowout road win over Ridgeview, Pendleton junior Dakota Sams broke the school record for most 3-pointers in a single game with nine total. He would end the game with 34 points. The record was previously set by his father Ryan with eight, in the 1991-92 season.
If the Bucks can show this much heart, grit, and determination during the regular season, odds are good that they'll only step it up even more in their respective state runs, when the stakes are even higher. But no matter the outcome, both teams have already shown us impressive seasons in just their second year in the conference, and I, for one, am looking forward to seeing how the postseason plays out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.