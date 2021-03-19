HERMISTON — Elijah Tanner threw for 243 yards and three touchdowns as Kennewick rolled to a 35-8 Mid-Columbia Conference victory over Hermiston on Friday, March 19, at Kennison Field.
“I was really proud of how hard the kids played,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “They hung in there and fought. Kennewick is a really good football team. They jumped out to an early lead, took advantage of our mistakes, and did really well on special teams.”
The Lions (4-0) led 14-0 after the first quarter on Tanner touchdown passes of 2 and 81 yards.
The Bulldogs (1-2) cut into the lead in the second quarter as Spencer Juul caught a 9-yard scoring pass from Chase Elliott. A 2-point conversion pass from Elliott to Ryker McDonald cut the Lions’ lead to 14-8.
Three minutes later, Tanner took the ball into the end zone from 7 yards out to give Kennewick a 21-8 lead at the half.
The Lions recovered a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown late in the third quarter, and Tanner threw his third touchdown pass in the fourth quarter — a 5-yard strike to Max Mayer — to finish the scoring.
“Defensively, we had a few bad plays, but they flew around and made some good plays,” Faaeteete said. “They played good football in parts.”
Elliott threw for 116 yards, and carried the ball 15 times for 116 yards. Thomas Reagan returned from injury to run for 34 yards, and Daniel Faaeteete had 22 yards on seven carries.
“Thomas gives us a really nice dynamic,” Faaeteete said. “He’s a really good runner.”
The Bulldogs will play Chiawana at Edgar Brown Stadium in Pasco, Washington, on Thursday, March 25.
“It will be our last game,” Faaeteete said. “I think our kids have made the most of what they could to salvage a season. We have one more week to get it done.”
