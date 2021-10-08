PORTLAND — Kyle Liscom ran for 126 yards on nine carries, and scored three touchdowns, as Pendleton shut out 6A McDaniel 48-0 on Thursday, Oct. 7, in a nonleague game.
“It was a good win for us,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “Any time you can go on the road and beat a 6A school, that’s a feather in your cap.”
It’s the second time this season Pendleton has beaten a 6A school on the road. They knocked off Southridge 27-26 the first week of the season.
Liscom also caught three passes for 63 yards as the Bucks rolled up 428 yards of offense.
Quarterback Collin Primus completed 11 of 13 passes for 195 yards, while Brock Mackey ran for 38 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught three passes for 76 yards.
Gavin Clark added a touchdown, and Gabe Browning returned a fumble 32 yards for a touchdown. Ben Jennings also caught three passes for 45 yards.
“It was 28-0 at the half,” Davis said. “They (McDaniel) did a good job of ball control. We only had two possessions in the second quarter, and we scored on both of those. They did a good job of trying to keep our offense off the field. Defensively, when you pitch a shutout, they did a great job.”
Pendleton (6-1, 4-0 IMC) will return to Intermountain Conference play Oct. 15, hosting Redmond (3-1 IMC).
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.