SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Pendleton’s 12U Little League All-Stars softball team spent most of their state and West Regional runs untested, but on Thursday, they finally met their match.
The team suffered a 9-2 loss to Northern California during a West Regional tournament in San Bernardino, California, ending their streak.
Northern California jumped out to a four-run lead in the top of the first inning, from which Pendleton could never recover.
Their opponents swiftly took advantage of three hits and one walk off Pendleton’s Kendall Murphy. The team would swipe seven runs from her over 4 2/3 innings. Madaline Schumacher threw 1 1/3 innings of relief. She would fan three batters, but it wasn’t enough to contain Northern California.
Murphy got Pendleton on the board in the bottom of the second. Her fly ball to center field was good enough to get her to first base, and Josie Jenness to home.
Pendleton’s second and final run of the day came in the bottom of the fifth when Schumacher scored on a catcher’s error after one pitch.
The rally, however, fell too short, as Northern California had already driven in three straight runs in the top of the same inning.
Schumacher’s single helped her lead the Pendleton All-Stars with a 1-for-3 showing at the plate. Melanie Boatman and Lea Wilson each hit 2-or-3.
Pendleton outhit Northern California 8-4, but tallied three times the errors at 9-3.
