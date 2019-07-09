KEIZER — Twenty runs and 250 miles later, and Pendleton's 10/11/12 Little League softball team made off with a sweep in round one of the 12U state championships in Keizer.
On Saturday, Pendleton began with a 10-2 blowout over California's Del Norte program, followed by a 10-5 win against Beaumont.
With the two victories under its belt, Pendleton is on its way to defending their championship title.
"We hit the heck out of the ball today, and our pitching was pretty solid," coach Scott Wilson said. "We made a few mistakes that weren't normal. I think our girls were a little nervous. There's a lot on the line, and they know that. They made a goal to win the state tournament. They put a lot of pressure on themselves. I think we had some first-day jitters, but we managed to pull through despite that."
Madaline Schumacher hit two singles against Del Norte, aiding in her perfect 2-for-2 batting performance that scored three runs and an RBI. She also stole three bases.
Pendleton put up four runs in the top of the second to take down Del Norte early on. The offensive charge was led by Nessa Neveau, who singled to score two runs. The play put Pendleton up 6-1.
"Del Norte was a good team," Wilson said. "They know how to play the game, they just didn't hit as well as we did today."
Kendall Murphy threw a complete game, holding Del Norte to just two runs, and benching two batters.
Beaumont posed more of a challenge, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning.
Pendleton was quick to answer back, however, with another four-run second inning, and it only took two hits to do so.
Lea Wilson got it started with a ground ball to shortstop that scored Neveau and Maddy Lieuallen. With two outs on the board, Melanie Boatman singled to left field and sent Bailey Moore and Reese Furstenherg across home plate, allowing Pendleton to recover the game and take a 4-2 advantage that Beaumont never overcame.
Although Lilli Brooks gave up five runs, she also tallied five strikeouts over five innings on the hill. Schumacher threw an inning of relief, keeping Beaumont scoreless for the remainder of the contest.
Neveau led Pendleton's offense in game two, going 2-for-4 with three runs and two RBIs.
"Beaumont can hit the ball pretty well," coach Wilson said. "We played two good teams today. Maybe one of them will come up from the loser's bracket, and we'll see them in the championships."
