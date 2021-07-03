IRRIGON — The 3A Special District 5 coaches recently handed out all-league honors, albeit with a little twist.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and because a full league schedule was not played, there was just one list of players. There was no Player of the Year or Coach of the Year.
Umatilla had three players chosen while Irrigon and Riverside each had two.
Seniors Tyler Garrett, James Wilson and Ryan Lorence were chosen from Umatilla.
Irrigon junior Frank Chapa and sophomore Braden Atkins earned honors, as did Riverside seniors Will Keefer and Cooper Szasz.
Wilson was a multifaceted player for the 8-7 Vikings. On the mound, he was 3-1 with a 4.50 ERA. He struck out 36 and walked 21. At the plate, he hit .574 with five doubles, one triple and 24 RBIs. He only struck out twice.
Wilson also played in the Oregon 3A/2A/1A All-Star Baseball Series.
Lorence, who played third base and pitched for the Vikings, hit .422 with 19 hits. He had three doubles, one triple, eight RBIs and 15 runs scored. In 27⅓ innings on the mound, he had a 4.098 ERA. He struck out 44 and had a 3-2 record.
Garrett, a first baseman, hit .279 with 10 singles, eight RBIs and nine runs scored. In the field, he had just one error in 15 games.
Chapa, an outfielder, hit .357 for the season, driving in 13 runs and scoring 11 times as the Knights finished the season 7-4 overall. In the field, he committed just one error.
An infielder, Atkins hit .379 and scored a team-high 18 runs. He also hit four doubles and one triple.
Keefer, a third baseman, hit .429 with 15 hits, seven RBIs, nine runs scored and five stolen bases for the 5-9 Pirates.
A shortstop, Szasz hit .344 with 11 hits, three RBIs, eight runs scored and eight stolen bases.
Lorence was named to the 3A all-state second team, while Wilson was named to the third team. Chapa, Atkins, Garrett, Keefer and Szasz were selected to the honorable mention team.
