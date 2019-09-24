Local standings
Football
1A Special District 3 — West
|Team
|League
|Overall
|Points
|Allowed
|Pilot Rock (2A)
|2-0
|2-0
|102
|22
|Dufur
|1-0
|1-2
|60
|164
|Enterprise (2A)
|1-1
|1-2
|66
|102
|Union (2A)
|1-1
|1-2
|86
|104
|Ione/Arlington
|0-1
|0-3
|50
|172
|Imbler
|0-2
|0-3
|46
|164
1A Special District 5 — 6-Man
|Team
|League
|Overall
|Point
|Allowed
|Joseph
|2-0
|2-0
|128
|0
|Sherman
|1-0
|3-0
|140
|44
|South Wasco
|1-0
|2-0
|116
|38
|Huntington
|1-0
|1-1
|60
|73
|Prairie City
|1-0
|1-1
|63
|67
|Echo
|0-1
|1-1
|54
|104
|Dayville
|0-2
|0-2
|26
|132
|Mitchell/Spray
|0-3
|0-3
|26
|105
2A Special District 6
|Team
|League
|Overall
|Points
|Allowed
|Heppner
|0-0
|3-0
|114
|40
|Weston-McEwen
|0-0
|2-0
|76
|13
|Stanfield
|0-0
|2-1
|98
|37
|Grant Union
|0-0
|0-3
|56
|80
|Riverside (3A)
|0-0
|0-3
|48
|110
3A Special District 3
|Team
|League
|Overall
|Points
|Allowed
|Burns
|0-0
|3-0
|62
|6
|Umatilla
|0-0
|3-0
|60
|26
|Nyssa
|0-0
|2-1
|69
|48
|Vale
|0-0
|2-1
|81
|98
|Irrigon
|0-0
|0-3
|16
|169
5A Special District 1 — East
|Team
|League
|Overall
|Points
|Allowed
|Pendleton
|2-0
|2-1
|125
|95
|Hood River
|1-1
|2-1
|104
|98
|Putnam
|1-1
|1-2
|78
|103
|La Salle Prep
|0-0
|0-2
|48
|85
|Parkrose
|0-1
|0-2
|60
|82
|Milwaukie
|0-1
|0-3
|49
|152
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.