Local standings

Football

1A Special District 3 — West

TeamLeague Overall Points Allowed 
Pilot Rock (2A) 2-0 2-0 102 22 
Dufur 1-0 1-2 60 164 
Enterprise (2A) 1-1 1-2 66 102 
Union (2A) 1-1 1-2 86 104 
Ione/Arlington 0-1 0-3 50 172 
Imbler 0-2 0-3 46 164 


1A Special District 5 — 6-Man

Team League Overall Point Allowed 
Joseph 2-0 2-0 128 
Sherman1-0 3-0 140 44 
South Wasco1-0 2-0 116 38 
Huntington 1-0 1-1 60 73 
Prairie City 1-0 1-1 63 67 
Echo 0-1 1-1 54 104 
Dayville 0-2 0-2 26 132
Mitchell/Spray 0-3 0-3 26 105 

2A Special District 6

Team League Overall Points Allowed 
Heppner 0-0 3-0 114 40 
Weston-McEwen 0-0 2-0 76 13 
Stanfield 0-0 2-1 98 37 
Grant Union 0-0 0-3 56 80 
Riverside (3A) 0-0 0-3 48 110 

3A Special District 3

TeamLeague Overall Points Allowed 
Burns 0-0 3-0 62 
Umatilla 0-0 3-0 60 26 
Nyssa 0-0 2-1 69 48 
Vale 0-0 2-1 81 98 
Irrigon 0-0 0-3 16 169 

5A Special District 1 — East

Team League Overall Points Allowed 
Pendleton2-0 2-1 125 95 
Hood River 1-1 2-1 104 98 
Putnam 1-1 1-2 78 103 
La Salle Prep0-0 0-2 48 85 
Parkrose 0-1 0-2 60 82 
Milwaukie 0-1 0-3 49 152 

