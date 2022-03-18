PENDLETON — Erik Davis believes there is more to football than Xs and Os. The Pendleton coach looked not only for talent when drafting this year’s East team for the 70th annual East-West Shrine Game, but players with good character.
“You want a true representation from the different levels,” Davis said. “We want top-end character kids. We want to push that. We will coach football and have a good time, but being good humans and understanding why you are here is important. If they buy in, the winning takes care of itself.”
The game, set for Aug. 6 at Baker High School, will feature four players from area schools — Brock Hisler from Heppner, Carter Burnette of Stanfield, Theo White from Weston-McEwen, and Gabe Browning of Pendleton.
While the Shrine Game has showcased players from the 1A to the 4A level in the past, this year it broadened its horizons to include players from the 5A level.
“Kids from Adrian get to hang out with kids from Pendleton,” Davis said. “This allows them to experience things they generally don’t get to. The team that comes together at the end, generally wins the game.”
Hisler, who earned Blue Mountain Conference honors at running back and linebacker, also was named the 2A Defensive Back of the Year, which includes linebackers and defensive backs.
Hisler ran for 1,153 yards and 12 touchdowns for the Mustangs, who lost in the 2A state semifinals to Coquille. He also had 97 tackles and three fumble recoveries.
Browning, who was a first team Northwest Oregon Conference East selection at defensive back, earned 5A second team all-state honors. He finished the season with five interceptions to lead all 5A players.
White was a first team BMC receiver and defensive lineman. He also earned 2A all-state honors at both positions. White caught 15 passes for 390 yards and four touchdowns.
Burnette, a lineman, earned first-team BMC honors for the Tigers on both sides of the ball. In eight games, he had 58 tackles and eight quarterback sacks.
“We picked the Hisler kid,” Davis said. “We hear about these kids, but we never get to see them play. It proved last year with Jayden (Wilson from Heppner), he played with the top talent in Oregon at the Les Schwab Bowl. Tip of the hat to Greg Grant and his program.”
Davis said he also likes the diversity on the team, which features no more than two players from each team.
“I’m excited to coach kids who might not get the recognition,” Davis said. “Gabe deserves it. He proved himself at the 5A level. He is a ball hawk.”
Joining Davis on the East coaching staff are Kenzie Hansell from Weston-McEwen and Steve Stebbins, South Umpqua. Davis coached the South to Les Schwab Bowl victories in 2019 and 2021.
“Kenzie is a 2A coach who understands who these kids are,” Davis said. “Kenzie is one of my good friends and I’m excited to coach with him. I’m excited to represent Eastern Oregon.”
The East beat the West last year 34-6, and leads the series 34-31-3. There were no games in 1969 and 2019.
