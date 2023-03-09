BAKER CITY — Greg Grant has been the football coach at Heppner High School for 33 years. During that time, the Mustangs have had at least one player selected to participate in the East-West Shrine All-Star Football Game every year.
This year, Ty Boor and Tucker Ashbeck add their names to that distinguished list.
"We're very fortunate," Grant said. "The kids deserve it. They will represent Heppner and the Mustangs' program very well."
Joining the Heppner duo on the East roster are Jose Medina of Umatilla, and Finn Irvine and Cameron Reich of Weston McEwen.
Kaden Salamanca of Umatilla and Bryce Rollins of Ione were named to the alternate list.
"It's a special game," said W-M coach Kenzie Hansell. "It's exciting that Weston-McEwen has two players selected to represent our community. All the credit to the Shriners for putting this together, for them to participate, and meet other players throughout the state for such a great cause."
The 70th annual game will be played July 29, at Baker High School.
The game was moved from the first Saturday in August to the last Saturday in July to accommodate players heading to college, and coaches preparing for the upcoming season.
The West won the 2022 game 17-14 with a field goal in overtime. The East leads the series 34-32-3.
While the Shrine Game has showcased players from the 1A to the 4A level in the past, last year it broadened its horizons to include players from the 5A level.
Coaching the East team will be Jeff Aldred (Vale), Ben Lane (Oakland) and Vic Lease (Mazama).
"We have never been on the East before," said Lane, whose team played Umatilla, Heppner and Weston-McEwen in the 2A state playoffs. "We have always been on the West. We have five of them from over there and two of ours. It will be fun to see them play together instead of against each other, especially the Heppner kids."
Boor, a running back and outside linebacker, was named the 2A Defensive Player of the Year.
The 6-foot, 175-pound senior finished the season with 72 tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries.
Ashbeck, who missed a couple of games at the start of the season because of illness, was a second-team Blue Mountain Conference defensive lineman. The 6-3, 210-pound senior helped the Mustangs limit opponents to an average of 11.6 points a game.
Medina was a second-team all-state defensive lineman. He was a first-team BMC offensive and defensive lineman, as well as a first-team kicker and punter.
Irvine, who has committed to play football for Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, anchored the offensive line and helped the TigerScots average 29.5 points a game. He also was a first-team BMC selection on both sides of the line.
Reich was a first-team all-state selection at wide receiver and defensive back. He had 30 receptions for 613 yards and four touchdowns, and defensively he had 46 tackles and two interceptions. He earned first-team BMC honors on both sides of the ball.
Players will report for practice July 22 at EasternOregon University in La Grande. The players will practice and also will have activities as a group.
The first East-West Shrine Game was held in 1952. Over the years, the event has raised nearly $5 million in support of the Shriners Children's in Portland.
