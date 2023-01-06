HERMISTON — Grant Olsen scored a game-high 29 points, and Hermiston won its first home game of the season Friday, Jan. 6, with a 71-19 Mid-Columbia Conference win over Pasco.
“Pasco is struggling this year, but any time you get a zero-point quarter, you can’t get better than that,” Hermiston coach Romaine Smith said. “As a whole, we played great defense. I challenged them to get a home win and put four quarters together.”
The Bulldogs led 39-15 at the half, then held Pasco scoreless in the third for a 63-15 lead.
Olsen scored 16 of his points in the third quarter, and did not play in the fourth.
“He’s just a natural scorer,” Smith said of Olsen. “That’s always fun to have on your team.
Drake Devin and Blake Peterson each scored 12 points for Hermiston (4-6 overall, 2-3 MCC), which will play at Hanford on Saturday.
Keano Harwell led Pasco (0-7, 0-4) with nine points.
PENDLETON 62, ONTARIO 48 — The Bucks’ first game in the Greater Oregon League ended with a victory over the visiting Tigers.
“They actually played really well and they hit some shots early that put a little scare into us,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “Once we woke up after halftime, we kept the press on to keep our energy up. It worked. We went full-court man-to-man and we pulled away in the fourth quarter.”
Pendleton (6-9 overall, 1-0 GOL) led 26-24 at the half, 46-39 after three quarters, then went on a 16-9 run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Gauge Rueber led the Bucks with 23 points, while Carter Cary added 14.
Diego Rodriguez and Ignacio Cuna led the Tigers with 12 points each.
WESTON-MCEWEN 72, IONE/ARLINGTON 51 — The TigerScots had 27 steals on the night — 11 by Easton Berry — in cruising to a nonleague road win over the Cardinals.
“We are not playing very good basketball right now,'' I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “Thirty-eight turnovers are not going to get it done. Credit Weston-McEwen, they played a good game and created turnovers. That was the difference in the game.”
W-M got out to a 21-13 lead after the first quarter, and led 37-24 at the half. The Cardinals were unable to close the gap.
Bryson Choin led the TigerScots (8-5) with 20 points, while Cameron Reich added 16. Berry also had six assists, while Kyren Miller had six steals and six assists. Ben Hubbard and Anthony Nix had eight rebounds each.
Marcus Radcliffe led the Cardinals (3-5) with 24 points, 15 rebounds and five blocked shots, while Bryce Rollins had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Carson Eynetich seven points and five assists.
Our guard play has to get better,” Stefani said. “Once we can correct that, it will help tremendously."
CRANE 66, NIXYAAWII 52 — Aaron Barkley had a game-high 24 points, but the top-ranked Mustang were a bit much to handle as Crane handed the Golden Eagles just their second loss of the season.
Crane handed Nixyaawii its first loss on Dec. 8.
The Mustangs led 16-14 after the first quarter, and just 32-26 at the half. Crane went on a 34-26 run in the second half to pull away.
Baron Moses scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half for the Golden Eagles (11-2). He also had nine rebounds.
Carter Nichols led Crane (11-1) with 16 points, while Taylor Krueger had 14 and Josh Zander 13.
ECHO 75, PILOT ROCK 55 — Dax Davis had 21 points, and the Cougars opened Old Oregon League play with a home win over the Rockets.
Davis scored 14 of his points in the first half as Echo jumped out to a 42-24 lead at the half. The Rockets played right with the Cougars in the second half, but could not close the gap.
Dom Curiel added 19 points for the Cougars (4-6 overall, 1-0 OOL), while Mason Murdock added 16.
Easton Powers had 19 points to lead the Rockets (1-10, 0-1), while Chase Corwin had 11, all in the second half.
Girls basketball
HERMISTON 66, PASCO 43 — Izzy Simmons poured in 24 points to lead Hermiston to a Mid-Columbia Conference win over Pasco at the Dawg House.
Simmons scored 10 of her points in the first quarter as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 21-8 lead. Hermiston led 41-16 at the half and 56-26 after three quarters.
Alexah Moreno added 10 points for Hermiston (4-6 overall, 2-3 MCC), while Sydney Parker, Avi Edwards and Camryn Hagel each scored five points.
Tayvia Young and Mireyah Lopez each had 15 points to lead Pasco (0-9, 0-5), which has lost nine games in a row.
PENDLETON 57, ONTARIO 10 — The Bucks opened Greater Oregon League play with a dominating home win over the Tigers.
“It was a good win for us,” Pendleton coach Tim Foster said. “The girls did a great job executing on both ends of the floor. We were patient on offense and did a good job finding the open person, and then they knocked down open shots. Our defensive pressure forced a lot of turnovers early on, then we stayed tough in the half court the rest of the way.”
Pendleton held Ontario scoreless in the first quarter, and led 30-8 at the half. The Buck outscored the Tigers 27-2 in the second half, holding Ontario scoreless in the fourth quarter.
Hailey Schmidt led the Bucks (5-9 overall, 1-0 GOL) with a game-high 18 points, while Kendall Murphy and Becca Edmonds added 11 points each.
Kira Evans led the Tigers (1-7, 0-1) with six points.
“Becca had nine points in the first quarter and really helped stabilize us and get things going,” Foster said. “Hailey caught fire in the third quarter, and Kendall shot it pretty well, too. Avery Krigbaum and Mel Boatman did a great job defensively for us. When they are locked in, it’s hard for teams to score on us.”
IONE/ARLINGTON 41, WESTON-MCEWEN 31 — Delaney Stefani scored 13 of her 18 points in the second half to lead the Cardinals to a nonleague home win over the TigerScots.
W-M had a slim 14-13 lead at the half, but Ione/Arlington put together a 17-point fourth quarter to break a two-game losing streak.
Calli Troutman and Victoria De La Torre added six points each for the Cardinals (5-4).
Genna Robinson led the TigerScots (6-7) with 12 points, while freshman Brooklyn Parker added eight.
ECHO 54, PILOT ROCK 26 — Ally Brown had a game-high 17 points to lead the Cougars past the visiting Rockets in their Old Oregon League opener.
Nevaeh Thew scored nine of her 12 points in the first half as the Cougars (6-4 overall, 1-0 OOL) led 32-9 at the half.
Ali Smith led the Rockets (5-7, 0-1) with seven points.
CRANE 56, NIXYAAWII 45 — The host Mustangs broke open a close game with a 17-9 run in the third quarter to hand the Golden Eagles just their second loss of the season.
Crane led 25-23 at the half, getting nine points from Leslie Doman in the first quarter.
Sistine Moses led Nixyaawii (10-2) with 21 points, 13 of which came in the second quarter. Ella Stewart added 12 points.
Kortney Doman led the Mustangs (11-1) with 21 points, while Leslie Doman had 13, and Alexia Ballard 11.
