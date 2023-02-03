PENDLETON — Baker broke open a close game in the second half to post a 67-52 win over Pendleton on Friday, Feb. 3, to remain perfect in the Greater Oregon League standings.
“We played right there with them for the most part,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “They went on a big run in the third quarter (19-10) that gave them the gap they needed. It was probably the first full game we have played all year.”
The No. 4-ranked Bulldogs and Bucks played to a 13-13 first quarter, then Baker used a 15-11 run for a 28-24 lead at the half.
Paul Hobson scored six of his 19 points in the third quarter as the Bulldogs opened up a 47-34 lead.
“It’s terrible that we lost, but it’s time to move on,” Murphy said. “We can’t dwell on a loss. We have goals we want to accomplish and this doesn’t hurt our goals.”
Gauge Rueber had a game-high 22 points for the Bucks (10-11 overall, 3-2 GOL), while Carter Cary added 14.
Hudson Spike and Isaiah Jones each had 13 points for the Bulldogs (18-4, 5-0 GOL).
“Gauge played well and Carter hit some big shots for us,” Murphy said. “Defensively, Max (Chapman) was really tough inside, and so was Kason (Heinrich). They locked down the inside better than we did last time. That was huge.”
Pendleton will host Burns on Tuesday in a nonleague game.
HEPPNER 68, ENTERPRISE 41 — Landon Mitchell had 18 points and three steals to lead the Mustangs to a Blue Mountain Conference home win over the Outlaws.
Heppner (16-4 overall, 6-2 BMC) took control of the game from the start with an 18-9 lead after the first quarter, and 30-17 at the half. A 21-11 run in the third quarter by the Mustangs put the game out of reach.
Tucker Ashbeck added 14 points and nine rebounds for Heppner, which sits second in the BMC standings behind Stanfield. Caden George chipped in 11 points, while David Cribbs had eight.
Kason Mitchell and Maclane Melville led Enterprise (4-17, 2-6) with nine points apiece.
WESTON-MCEWEN 74, IRRIGON 23 — Cameron Reich scored a career-high 46 points to lead the TigerScots to a Blue Mountain Conference home win over the Knights.
The 46 points also broke Reich’s own school record of 43 points.
Reich scored 27 of his points in the first half as W-M (12-9 overall, 4-4 BMC) led 41-8 at the half. One the night, he hit three 3-pointers and was 13 of 14 from the free-throw line.
Ben Hubbard added eight points, while Bryson Choin had seven.
Pedro Lopez led the Knights (4-17, 0-8) with eight points, while Rey Saucedo added six.
STANFIELD 61, GRANT UNION 48 — Gator Goodrich had 20 points, and Stanfield remained at the top of the Blue Mountain Conference standings with a road win over the Prospectors.
After a 9-9 first quarter, the Tigers (18-4 overall, 7-1 BMC) went on an 18-4 run in the second for a little breathing room. They held a 10-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Michael Odell added 12 points for Stanfield, while Pablo Arellano had 11.
Lukas Blood led Grant Union (9-12, 5-3) with 16 points — all coming in the second half.
NYSSA 48, UMATILLA 36 — The Bulldogs used a big second half to hand the visiting Vikings an Eastern Oregon League loss.
Nyssa (8-12 overall, 5-2 EOL) led 22-17 at the half, then outscored Umatilla 26-19 in the second half to hold on for the win.
Kaden Salamanca led the Vikings (8-14, 2-5) with 11 points and six rebounds, while David Garcia added eight points, and Micheal Montez six points and five assists.
Orin Stipe and Ronnie Bueno each had 11 points for Nyssa.
ECHO 62, GRISWOLD 27 — Mason Murdock scored all 17 of his points in the first half to lead the Cougars to an Old Oregon League road win over the Grizzlies.
Echo led 51-4 at the half, then sat its starters in the second half.
Mac Nasario added 11 points for Echo (9-10 overall, 5-3 OOL), also all in the first half. Kohlvin Wyse came off the bench to add eight points.
Ethan Reeder led the Grizzlies (1-18, 0-8) with 13 points.
PILOT ROCK 79, ELGIN 38 — Easton Powers scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Rockets to an Old Oregon League road win over the Huskies.
The Rockets (6-14 overall, 3-5 OOL) led 48-13 at the half, and 60-35 heading into the fourth quarter.
James Lunzmann and Easton Bailey each added 13 points for the Rockets.
Delynn Miller had 13 points to lead the Huskies (2-18, 2-7).
NIXYAAWII 67, UNION 60 — The Golden Eagles remained undefeated in Old Oregon League play with a road win over the Bobcats.
Union (19-3 overall, 6-2 OOL) led 27-23 at the half, only to see Nixyaawii go on a 44-33 run in the second half to rally for the win.
Symon Picard led the Golden Eagles (20-2, 9-0) with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Dylan Abrahamson had 14 points and three steals, and Baron Moses 14 points and nine rebounds.
Chase Koshinsky and Tee Ledbetter each had 20 points for the Bobcats.
IONE/ARLINGTON 57, CONDON 53 — The Cardinals, playing shorthanded without injured senior guard Carson Eynetich, used their size inside to pick up a Big Sky League road win over the Blue Devils.
“We needed it, and we struggled to get it,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “We had nine, 10 and 12-point leads. Down the stretch, we were up by 10 and they hit some 3s to get back in it. We are trying to find out mojo without Carson.”
The Cardinals led 14-7 after the first quarter, 30-21 at the half, then had a slim 41-37 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Bryce Rollins, a 6-foot-9 senior, had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Cardinals (8-10 overall, 6-4 BSL), while 6-7 senior Marcus Radcliffe added 20 points and 12 rebounds. Samuel Radcliffe added 12 points and seven assists.
Girls basketball
BAKER 47, PENDLETON 18 — The top-ranked Bulldogs and Josie Ramos were too much for the Bucks to handle as Baker cruised to a Greater Oregon League win at Warberg Court.
“Tough game,” Pendleton coach Tim Foster said. “We had a hard time keeping them off the boards. I thought we played good initial defense on a lot of possessions, but we couldn’t finish with rebounds and they killed us on second-chance points. That’s why they’re the No. 1 team in the state.”
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-7 lead after the first quarter and led 27-10 at the half.
Hailey Schmidt led the Bucks () with seven points, while Avery Krigbaum and Lea Wilson each had four.
Ramos, a 6-foot senior, poured in 24 points — 15 in the first half — for Baker (18-1, 5-0), which has won 11 games in a row.
“They’re big, athletic, they worked really hard and they executed,” Foster said of the Bulldogs. “We didn’t rise to the challenge tonight.”
STANFIELD 58, GRANT UNION 23 — Maggie Sharp scored 11 of her 18 points in the first half to lead the Tigers to a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the Prospectors.
Stanfield (20-1 overall, 8-0 BMC), which has won 15 games in a row, took a 16-6 lead after the first quarter, and led 35-13 at the half.
Adrienne Mallory added 14 points for the Tigers, while Zuri Reeser added nine.
Raney Anderson led Grant Union (1-19, 0-8) with 15 points.
ENTERPRISE 39, HEPPNER 30 — The Mustangs were within striking distance at the half, trailing 24-19, but the Outlaws went on a 15-11 run in the second half to preserve a Blue Mountain Conference road win.
Hallee Hisler had six points and four steals for Heppner (7-13 overall, 2-6 BMC), while Hadlee Nation had six points and three steals, and Zandra Masters added five points and six rebounds.
Alex Rowley led Enterprise (12-8, 6-2) with 13 points, while Maci Marr had eight points and 11 rebounds, and Maddie Nordtvedt 10 rebounds and three steals.
IRRIGON 40, WESTON-MCEWEN 36 — Melissa Leon scored six of her 16 points in the fourth quarter as the Knights held on for a Blue Mountain Conference road win over the TigerScots.
Irrigon (12-8 overall, 4-4 BMC) led 20-18 at the half, and each team scored nine points in the third as the Knights held a 29-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Knights outscored the TigerScots 11-9 in the fourth to end a two-game losing streak.
Kaydence Emery added 10 points for Irrigon, while Nia Seastone added five.
Genna Robinson led W-M (10-11, 4-4) with 11 points, while Kelsey Graham added eight.
IONE/ARLINGTON 47, CONDON 33 — Najiah Knight had 19 points, and the Cardinals moved to 10-2 in the Big Sky League standings with a road win over the Blue Devils.
I/A led 20-15 at the half, then went on a 17-5 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Delaney Stefani added 12 points for the Cardinals (13-7), who have a solid hold on the No. 3 spot in the league standings.
Quinlan Schott led Condon (7-12, 5-6) with 11 points, while Theresa Campbell added nine.
NIXYAAWII 58, UNION 36 — Mersayus Hart had 19 points, and Sophie Bronson added 16 as the Golden Eagles picked up an Old Oregon League road win over the Bobcats.
Nixyaawii (18-3 overall, 8-1 OOL) took control of the game from the start with an 18-12 lead in the first quarter, and a 35-17 advantage at the half.
Kaelyn Shoemaker had a game-high 26 points for the Bobcats (14-9, 5-3), with 10 points coming from the free-throw line.
ECHO 59, GRISWOLD 14 — The Cougars improved to 7-1 in the Old Oregon League standings with a road win over the Grizzlies.
Echo jumped out to an 18-8 lead after the first quarter, then held the Grizzlies scoreless in the second for a commanding 35-8 lead at the half.
Mayela De La Fuente led the Cougars (12-7) with 12 points, while Mcenzie Rose had 11 and Cidney Estes eight.
Ellery Flerchinger led the Grizzlies (4-13, 0-8) with seven points.
NYSSA 60, UMATILLA 19 — The Bulldogs moved to 7-0 in the Eastern Oregon League standing with a home win over the Vikings.
The Vikings fell behind early as the Bulldogs jumped out to a 14-4 lead after the first quarter. Nyssa led 35-7 at the half and cruised from there.
Braelyn Cragun had eight points for Umatilla (1-20 overall, 0-7 EOL), while Evelyne Avita added six.
London Hartley led the Bulldogs (17-4) with 13 points, while Gracie Johnson added 12 before taking a seat in the fourth quarter.
VALE 51, RIVERSIDE 11 — Halle Peterson had a game-high 16 points to lead the Vikings to an Eastern Oregon League home win over the Pirates.
“It was a very physical game and it took us out of what we wanted to do,” Riverside coach Clair Costello said. “Aleydis (Torres) got into foul trouble and turnovers killed us.”
Vale (13-8 overall, 6-1 EOL) raced out to a 13-2 lead after the first quarter, and had a comfortable 27-2 lead at the half.
Torres led the Pirates (7-14, 2-5) with seven points, while Julie Magana had four.
Kelsey Stepleton added 14 points for Vale, while Haylee Cleaver added 12.
BURNS 58, MCLOUGHLIN 18 — Madi Perkins had 13 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Pioneers fell to the Hilanders on the road in Eastern Oregon League play.
Mac-Hi (3-16 overall, 1-6 EOL) will play Saturday at Nyssa.
