PENDLETON — Missed free throws and 23 turnovers plagued Stanfield on Saturday, Nov. 11, leading to a 63-52 loss to Bandon on the final day of the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
“Turnovers and eight missed free throws was the difference,” Tigers coach Devin Bailey said. We also gave up 19 offensive rebounds.”
Bandon (3-2) held a 13-10 lead after the first quarter, then pulled away for a 32-23 lead at the half.
Stanfield went on a 23-18 run in the fourth quarter, but its efforts fell short.
Hobs Hurty scored nine of his 13 points in the fourth quarter for Stanfield, while Carter Burnette had six of his eight points in the final quarter. Pablo Arellano scored all nine of his points in the first half.
Trevor Angove led Bandon with 15 points, while Owen Brown added 14.
HEPPNER 51, CULVER 37 — The Mustangs are on a four-game win streak after cruising to a win over the Bulldogs at the 2A Preview Tournament.
“We didn’t put our best effort out there tonight,” Heppner coach Jeremy Rosenbalm said. “It was a hangover game — we had an exciting one last night. We didn’t have the intensity or energy we usually do.”
The Mustangs (5-1) led from the start, and though it was a back-and-forth game, the Bulldogs never got closer than four points.
“It wasn’t as comfortable of a margin as I would have liked,” Rosenbalm said.
Landon Mitchell led Heppner with 17 points, while David Cribbs added 10 points, and Joe Sherman nine points and 16 rebounds.
Culver got 18 points from Troy Potampa, while Logan Macy added 11.
TOLDEDO 59, WESTON-MCEWEN 42 — The Boomers outscored the TigerScots 28-14 in the second half to pick up a win on the final day of the 2A Preview Tournament.
Toledo jumped out to a 17-6 lead after the first quarter, but W-M used a 22-14 run in the second to pull within 31-28 at the half.
Gunner Rothenbeger had a game-high 29 points for Toledo — including a 14-for-17 performance from the free-throw line.
Theo White led the TigerScots with 14 points, while Aiden Wolf added seven, and Cameron Reich and Caleb Sprenger six points each.
IONE/ARLINGTON 74, GRISWOLD 11 — The Cardinals improved to 5-0 on the season with a win over the Grizzlies at the Arlington Snowball Classic.
“I thought the kids played better,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “We played such a bad game last night. We got back to executing and extending our offense out.
Ione/Arlington jumped out to a 24-4 lead after the first quarter, and led 41-6 at the half.
“We had so many fast break points,” Stefani said. “There wasn’t a lot of stuff inside until I put the bench in.”
Carson Eynetich led the Cardinals with 22 points, while Gary Wells added 13 points and eight rebounds. Azriel Borghese chipped in 13 points, while Oliver Giefing had seven steals and six assists, and Bryce Rollins seven rebounds.
Caiden Boatright and Blake Harper each had 4 points each for Griswold.
NIXYAAWII 61, IRRIGON 29 — Baron Moses poured in 22 points, and freshman Symon Picard added 14 as the Golden Eagles soared past the Knights at the Columbia River Clash in Umatilla.
Coyote Jackson, a 6-foot-5 junior, scored 10 of Nixyaawii’s first 12 points to open the game
“I was pretty proud of them,” Nixyaawii coach Jeremy Barkley said. “We are trying to create a better culture in handling ourselves out there. We did that this week. We played clean games this weekend.”
The Golden Eagles (3-2) also won all three of their Columbia River Clash games by more than 30 points.
Luis Flores-Coria led Irrigon (1-6) with 11 points.
On Friday, Aaron Barkley had a game-high 35 points, along with eight rebounds, seven assists and seven steals in an 83-51 win over Grant Union.
Moses had a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.
UMATILLA 61, MCLOUGHLIN 35 — Oscar Campos had a game-high 18 points, and nine rebounds to lead the Vikings over the Pioneers at the Columbia River Clash.
Umatilla (4-1) used a big first half to take control of the game. The Vikings led 23-13 after the first quarter, and 40-24 at the half.
Ulises Armenta added 11 points and three assists for the Vikings, and Emilio Jaimez added 10 points, four assists and three steals. Lynkin McLeod had eight steals.
Almikar Garcia led Mac-Hi (1-2) with nine points on three 3-pointers, while Shaq Badillo added seven points.
RIVERSIDE 49, GRANT UNION 27 — The Pirates used a 19-4 run in the fourth quarter to break open a close game and beat the Prospectors at the Columbia River Clash.
“It was our third day of games this early in the season,” Riverside coach Clair Costello said. “We used everyone on the bench.”
Freshman Pedro Chavez came off the bench to score 10 points in the fourth quarter for the Pirates.
“He took the ball hard to the basket and scored,” Costello said.
Humberto Sanchez led Riverside (4-2) with 14 points.
Ryland Beil led Grant Union (1-4) with nine points.
Girls basketball
HEPPNER 31, CULVER 10 — The Mustangs held the Bulldogs scoreless in the first the third quarters in cruising to a win at the 2A Preview Tournament at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Zabrena Masterson led the Mustangs (2-3) with 10 points, while Hallee Hisler and Brooklyn Wilson each had six.
Kailee Macy scored nine of the Bulldogs’ 10 points.
WESTON-MCEWEN 37, TOLEDO 30 — The TigerScots rallied in the second half to hand the Boomers a loss at the 2A Preview Tournament.
Trailing 22-18 at the half, W-M went on a 12-4 run in the fourth quarter to secure the win. The TigerScots could have made it easier on themselves, but they shot just 11 of 287 from the free-throw line.
“Great game for the girls in staying resilient,” W-M coach Jeremy Wolf said. “We got down in points in the first half and fought hard on defense and execution as a team to come out on top. Individually, our posts, especially Brynn Brownie, dominated the boards and took charge against an aggressive Toledo team. I’m proud of our team all around.”
Brownie led the TigerScots with 14 points, while Dalana Pickard added seven.
Kylie Warfield led Toledo with 14 points.
BONANZA 39, PILOT ROCK 26 — Jada Gallagher scored 15 points — nine in the second half — as the Antlers held off the Rockets at the 2A Preview tournament.
It was a close game through the first three quarters, but Bonanza (6-1) took off on a 19-11 spurt in the fourth quarter to pull away for the win.
Ali Smith led the Rockets (3-3) with seven points, while Paige Moffit added six.
NIXYAAWII 47, IRRIGON 34 — Sistine Moses had a game-high 15 points, and the Golden Eagles moved to 5-0 on the season with a win over the Knights at the Columbia River Clash in Umatilla.
Tied at 17 at the half, the Golden Eagles went on a 30-17 scoring spree in the second half to pull away.
Ella Stewart added nine points for Nixyaawii — all in the second half.
Melissa Leon led the Knights with 13 points.
MCLOUGHLIN 42, UMATILLA 36 — Darby Rhoads scored 18 of her 20 points in the second half to lead the Pioneers past the Vikings at the Columbia River Clash.
Umatilla led 18-14 at the half, but a 15-7 run in the fourth quarter helped Mac-Hi put the game away.
Taylor Durfey led the Vikings with 11 points, while Paola Leon added seven points.
RIVERSIDE 32, GRANT UNION 18 — The Pirates held the Prospectors scoreless in the first quarter, and allowed just three points in the third as they cruised to a win at the Columbia River Clash.
“We shot under 30 percent again,” Riverside coach Clair Costello said. “We took the ball to the basket and made our foul shots. We were ahead the whole way.”
Jasmin Lopez led the Pirates (3-3) with 11 points, while Marta Barajas chipped in seven points.
Grant Union got 10 points from Grace Taylor.
IONE/ARLINGTON 50, GRISWOLD 23 — Najiah Knight had a game-high 16 points to lead the Cardinals past the Grizzlies at the Arlington Snowball Classic.
I/A held Griswold scoreless in the first quarter for an 8-0 lead, then went on a 20-point scoring spree in the second for a 28-9 lead at the half.
The Grizzlies outscored the Cardinals 10-7 in the fourth, but the damage had already been done.
Victoria Keen led the Grizzlies with eight points, while Mayabella Texidor added seven.
Wrestling
MUILENBURG TOURNAMENT — Hermiston crowned two champions and finished second in the team standings behind host La Grande.
Carlos Cervantes (113 pounds) and Sam Cadenas (285) won titles for the Bulldogs, while Aiden Favorite (120) and Daniel Garza (138) finished second.
La Grande won the team title with 320 points, with Hermiston right behind at 302. Weiser was a distant third (232.5), while Pendleton was eighth (139) and McLoughlin 10th (54).
Cadenas cruised through his half of the bracket, pinning Pendleton’s Jacob Griffin in the first round in 2 minutes, 23 seconds.
In the quarterfinals, he pinned Tristan McMahill of Weiser in 1:30, and in the semifinals, he pinned Estacada’s Devin Gotchall in 3:19.
In the finals, he pinned Weiser’s Jesse Lockett in 1:10. Lockett placed second at the Idaho 3A state tournament last year.
Cervantes posted a 6-0 decision over Rafael Dellgadillo of Weiser in their championship match. Dellgadilla placed sixth at the Idaho 3A state tournament last year.
Also placing for Hermiston were Ben Larson (3rd, 160), Jaxson Gribskov (3rd, 182), Michael Ramirez (3rd, 195), Zayne Helfer (4th, 126), Jaysen Rodriguez (4th, 132), Jeshaiah Garza (5th, 132), Tama Tuia (5th, 170), Sui Sepeni (5th, 285), and Javier Garcia (6th, 170).
Pendleton got a title from Jack Lieuallen at 152 pounds. He earned a 9-0 major decision over Kevin Peasley of Burns.
Also placing for the Bucks were Dawson Tremper, who was second at 106 pounds. He lost the championship match to Mason Wolcott of La Grande, 9-2.
Collin Primus was fourth at 160, followed by Owen Golter (5th, 126), Patrick Simpson (6th, 195).
For Mac-Hi, Tanner Wells finished third at 220 pounds.
CULVER INVITATIONAL — In one of the toughest small-school tournaments, Irrigon picked up a title in the girls 235-pound division from Stephanie Romero.
The Knights also saw Jacob Ayala place third at 152 pounds.
“The Culver Tournament is, and has always been, a good tournament to judge where your wrestlers are at the beginning of the season,” Irrigon coach Jason Dunten said. “Jacob Ayala strives to improve by wrestling some of the more talented wrestlers in 2A-4A. Our young wrestlers are continuing to improve and I have a lot of confidence that they will peak at the appropriate time.”
LaPine won the boys team title with 242.5 points, with Culver second with 233. Heppner finished ninth with 84 points, while Riverside (66) was 12th, and Irrigon (58.5) was 13th in the 23-team event.
Cade Cunningham was third at 195 pounds for Heppner, which also saw Roen Waite (4th, 120) and Conor Brosnan (3rd, 182) place.
For Riverside, Ruben Torres was fourth at 138, while Jesue Montes (4th, 195), Mateo Rockwell (5th, 120) and Anthony Castaneda (5th, 113) also placed.
The Riverside girls had Mayte Pacheco place third, Katelyn Wiseman third and Zahaira Boos sixth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.