PENDLETON — Bend escaped Pendleton with a 1-0 victory Tuesday, Sept. 12, scoring 30 minutes into the second half for the nonleague win.
“It was a great game,” Pendleton coach Murilo Varela said. “The result does not reflect the effort of each of our players. We deserved at least a tie. Miranda Medrano had an outstanding performance in goal.”
The Bucks (2-3) put plenty of shots on goal, with Kelsey Graham leading the way.
“Bend, with a very strong team, had the advantage of many subs,” Varela said. “They were not able to break our defense and got a lucky shot from a direct kick.”
The Bucks will open Greater Oregon League play Sept. 19, hosting Ontario.
ECHO/STANFIELD 8, IRRIGON 0 — Keaton Nasario scored three goals and had an assist, and Jude Winkler was credited with the shutout, as the Cougars got the best of the visiting Knights in Special District 5 action.
Mayela De La Fuente added two goals, and two assists, while Emily Rose had two goals and Winkler one.
Boys soccer
BEND 2, PENDLETON 1 — Rene Ortega scored on a penalty kick in the 70th minute, but that’s all the Lava Bears allowed in home win over the Bucks.
“Really proud to travel to Bend and stand toe-to-toe with a really good team,” Pendleton coach Kevin Johnson said.
Manuel Lopez finished with nine saves for Pendleton (3-2).
RIVERSIDE 8, UMATILLA 0 — Arturo Murguia had a hat trick to lead the Pirates to a Special District 6 road win over the Vikings.
Darek Castaneda added two goals for Riverside (3-2 overall, 2-0 SD6), while Jordan Castillo, Luis Rosales and Jose Serrano each had one.
Riverside’s Will Killion picked up the shutout.
Volleyball
KENNEWICK 3, HERMISTON 0 — Cici Follett had eight kills, but it wasn’t enough as the Bulldogs fell to the visiting Lions 25-16, 25-19, 25-22 in Mid-Columbia Conference play.
“The scores do not reflect how well we played,” Hermiston coach Dan Headley said. “Ultimately, it came down to hitting errors (19). We played incredibly hard and looked so good defensively against a very strong team. I was proud of the effort.”
Camryn Hagel added 22 digs and two aces, while Piper Roberts had four kills and four digs, and Lucie Nguyen had nine assists and seven digs.
PENDLETON PICKS UP A SPLIT — The Bucks split their matches at Burns High School, beating Nyssa 27-25, 25-16, 25-16, then fell to the host Hilanders 25-16, 25-8, 25-21.
On the day, Josie Jenness had 35 assists, 15 digs and four aces, while Avery Krigbaum had 14 kills, Avery Brown 11 kills, and Nessa Neveau 19 digs.
IONE/ARLINGTON 3, SHERMAN COUNTY 0 — The Cardinals opened Big Sky League play with a 25-8, 25-20, 25-19 home victory over the Huskies.
“I was a little nervous going into the match as we have had some players sick,” I/A coach Dawn Eynetich said. “The girls are just so motivated and their teamwork is top notch. They are really coming together well. Taking that first league win is always super motivating.”
The undefeated Cardinals (8-0) got a big game from Calli Troutman, who had 10 kills, three blocks, and was 8-for-8 from the service line with two aces. Grace Claughton added seven kills, and Phegley Padberg had 21 assists and was 8-for-8 from the service line.
ECHO 3, GRISWOLD 0 — Nevaeh Thew and Jaki Bartoschek each had nine kills to lead the Cougars to a 25-15, 27-25, 25-17 Old Oregon League home win over the Grizzlies.
Thew also had 12 digs, eight assists and six aces for Echo (3-5, 2-1 OOL), while Kenzie Hendrix had 10 assists and three aces, and Zoe Harvey 13 digs and three aces.
For Griswold (3-5, 1-1), Ellie Morris went 10-for-10 from the service line with three aces, and Lirian Holden had six kills.
“Overall, our girls served really well today,” Griswold coach Kaitlyn Ferguson said. “We were missing one of our usual middle blockers today and weren’t able to get blocks up when we needed them. Echo had some really good serving that we weren’t ready for. Our passing hurt us and we couldn’t get our offers set up. We definitely have some things to work on before our next game.”
HEPPNER 3, IRRIGON 0 — Maya Payne had six kills, seven assists and three aces to lead the Mustangs to a 25-9, 25-6, 25-9 hoe victory over the Knights in the Blue Mountain Conference opener for both teams.
“We served well tonight and they played the net tough,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “They were able to work the little things and finish strong.”
Ava Gerry added five kills, 10 assists and seven aces for the Mustangs (7-3), while Morgan Cutsforth had 10 digs and seven aces, Hallee Hisler five kills and four digs, Katie Spivey 11 digs and Keeley Nairns four kills and one block.
RIVERSIDE 3, UMATILLA 0 — The Pirates opened Eastern Oregon League play with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-22 road win over the Vikings.
It was the first win of the season for Riverside (1-4). Umatilla fell to 0-5 overall.
SUNDOME TOURNAMENT — Hermiston split its bracket match on Saturday, Sept. 9, beating Eastmont and falling to Bothell in Yakima.
The Bulldogs topped Eastmont 21-25, 27-25, 15-7, then fell to Bothell in three, 25-22, 19-25, 15-10.
“The team showed grit by battling back from three early double digit deficits on the day to win games,” Hermiston coach Dan Headley said. “Very proud of the focus after timeouts to work their way back into the games.”
In pool play, the Bulldogs lost to Eastlake 25-20, 25-18, split with North Kitsap 25-21, 22-25, and split with Lewiston 25-21, 11-25.
On the day, Cici Follett had 22 kills, seven digs and two kills, while Kaylee Elliott had 19 kills, six digs and five blocks, Izzy Simmons 20 kills, 49 digs and five aces, Camryn Bagel 69 digs, and Lucie Nguyen had 40 assists, and was 41 of 43 from the service line with three aces.
