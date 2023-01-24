ECHO — Zuri Reeser scored nine of her 14 points in the second half to help Stanfield to a 53-44 nonleague road win over Echo on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
“Echo played really tough and were hot in the first half,” Stanfield coach Daniel Sharp said. “The girls stuck with the rivalry game and got after it.”
The Cougars led 19-18 after the first quarter behind eight points from Nevaeh Thew. The Tigers came back to tie the score at 29-29 at the half.
Stanfield outscored Echo 24-15 in the second half as the third-ranked Tigers won their 13th game in a row.
Alexis Mallory led Stanfield (17-1) with 16 points, while Maggie Sharp added 15.
The Cougars (10-6), who had their four-game win streak snapped, got 15 points from Thew, while Mayela De La Fuente added 12 points.
WALLA WALLA 77, HERMISTON 70 — Izzy Simmons scored a career-high 33 points, but it wouldn’t be enough as the Blue Devils held on for a home win over the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs (4-7) trailed just 56-54 after three quarters, only to see Wa-Hi (7-4) go on a 21-16 run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Simmons scored 16 of her points in the second quarter, and 13 in the third. She finished with seven 3-pointers.
Ellie Heideman added 10 points for the Bulldogs, while Alexah Moreno added nine, and Dri Coleman seven.
Cami Martin led the Blue Devils with 23 points, while Lauryn Bergevin added 22, and Jailyn Davenport 12.
BAKER 55, PENDLETON 36 — The Bulldogs got out to a big lead in the first quarter, and improved to 3-0 in Greater Oregon League play with a home win over the Bucks.
“We dug a pretty big hole early and got behind by 17 of 18 in the first quarter,” Pendleton coach Tim Foster said. “Baker hit first and it took us a few minutes to respond, but I thought we showed a lot of resilience and tenacity, especially in the second quarter. We cut it to seven or eight points a couple of times, but couldn’t get closer.”
The top-ranked Bulldogs (14-1 overall) led 24-10 after the first quarter, and 35-24 at the half, getting 15 points from Josie Ramos.
Baker outscored Pendleton 20-12 in the second to win its seventh game in a row.
Hailey Schmidt and Alison Spratling each had eight points for the Bucks (5-12, 1-2), while Maddy Schumacher added five.
Ramos led Baker with 23 points, with Macey Moore chipping in 11. Ramos scored her 1,000th career point during the game.
“Melanie Boatman played with awesome intensity,” Foster said. “Her energy and grit definitely carried us. Ramos still got her points, but she had to work to get them, and Mel was a big reason for that.”
IONE/ARLINGTON 43, BICKLETON 18 — Delaney Stefani and Najiah Knight each scored six points in the first quarter as the Cardinals cruised to a Big Sky League home win over the Pirates.
I/A got out to a 22-2 lead in the first quarter, and led 30-5 at the half. Each team scored 13 points in the second half.
Stefani led the Cardinals (10-6 overall, 7-2 BSL) with 12 points, while Knight had eight, and Leilani Weiser six.
Addison Whitmore and Gentry Hurst each had eight points for the Pirates (2-8, 1-8).
MCLOUGHLIN 36, UMATILLA 31 — Abi Perkins and Madi Perkins each had 12 points to lead the Pioneers to an Eastern Oregon League road win over the Vikings.
Mac-Hi (3-14 overall, 1-4 EOL) led 23-10 in the first half, then held off a Umatilla rally in the second half to end a 10-game skid.
Linsey Mendoza led the Vikings (1-17, 0-4) with 11 points, while Evelyne Avita added 10 points.
PILOT ROCK 53, DAYVILLE 28 — Ali Smith had 11 points to help the Rockets to a nonleague home win over the Tigers.
Pilot Rock (6-11) raced out to a 20-7 lead and never looked back in winning its second game in a row.
Paedyn Bennett, Aiva Ellis and Jaxynn Thurmond all added nine points for the Rockets, while Paige Moffit had eight.
PJ Davis led the Tigers (6-10) with 20 points.
Boys basketball
STANFIELD 72, ECHO 57 — Gator Goodrich scored 10 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter to help the Tigers to a nonleague road win over the Cougars.
Stanfield (16-3) had a slim 33-30 lead over the Cougars in the first half, then went on a 39-27 run in the second half to pull away for its sixth win in a row.
Landon Bailey added 14 points, 11 rebounds and four steals for the Tigers, while Michael Odell had 10 points, and Connor Logan nine rebounds. As a team, Stanfield had 17 steals and 40 rebounds.
Dax Davis had a game-high 26 points for the Cougars (7-9), while Mason Murdock added 13.
BAKER 80, PENDLETON 51 — Paul Hobson had 23 points, and the Bulldogs improved to 3-0 in Greater Oregon League play with a home win over the Bucks.
“Baker is a tough team because they just keep the pressure on you for 32 minutes,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “And, all of them can shoot.”
The Bulldogs (14-4 overall) led 35-28 at the half, then used a 45-23 run in the second half to pull away.
Carter Cary led the Bucks (9-10, 2-1) with 21 points, while Griffen Coiner added 10
“Griffen played his best game of the year,” Murphy said. “Carter was hitting shots all night.”
WALLA WALLA 76, HERMISTON 60 — The Blue Devils rolled to a 22-5 lead after the first quarter, then cruised to a Mid-Columbia Conference home win over the Bulldogs.
Hermiston (4-7) outscored Wa-Hi 39-34 in the second half, but it wouldn’t be enough to catch the Blue Devils.
Grant Olsen led the Bulldogs with 13 points, while Blake Peterson and Brayden Breland each added 10.
Dane Gardea led Walla Walla (7-4) with a game-high 20 points, while Trey McKinney added 12.
UMATILLA 48, MCLOUGHLIN 36 — Emilio Jaimez had 12 points to lead the Vikings to an Eastern Oregon League home win over the Pioneers.
It was the first league win for Umatilla, which also got eight points, 10 rebounds and six assists from Kaden Salamanca, and eight points and four rebounds from Davis Raymond.
The teams were tied at 8-8 after the first quarter, but the Vikings (7-12 overall, 1-3 EOL) went on a 13-5 run in the second quarter to pull away.
Tomas Garcia led the Pioneers (4-13, 1-4) with a game-high 16 points, while Alejandro Sandoval added eight.
PILOT ROCK 68, DAYVILLE 33 — Easton Powers poured in 18 points to lead the Rockets to a nonleague home win over the Tigers.
Logan Ford added 14 points for the Rockets (5-12), who have won two in a row.
Michael Martin led Dayville with 14 points.
