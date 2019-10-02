PASCO — Mariah Moulton had 29 kills and put 32 points on the board as the Blue Mountain Community College volleyball team survived a five-set nail-biter at Columbia Basin on Wednesday.
In a Northwest Athletic Conference matchup, Blue Mountain dropped the first set 25-23, and claimed the next two 25-18 and 27-25 before dropping the fourth set 25-21 to allow the Hawks to pull even. A 15-8 fifth set earned the win for Blue Mountain, halting a three-match skid.
The Timberwolves trailed five times in the opening set before a kill from the Hawks’ Lindsay Cummings put things away.
Blue Mountain remained out front for the duration of set two, where Moulton’s lone ace of the night brought the score to 24-18. She assisted Amanda Kvamme for the match point.
The Timberwolves clawed out of two third-set deficits, but allowed six unanswered points to allow the Hawks to stay alive. Blue Mountain’s Abigail Ives had an assist and forced an error on Columbia Basin’s McKenna Carlson to break the tie and take the set.
Blue Mountain held a close 21-19 advantage late in the fourth set, but the Hawks rallied off six straight points for a 25-21 win and pull even with the Timberwolves. A fifth-set attack error from Columbia Basin’s Lindsay Cummings handed the Timberwolves the match.
Keeley Morrison added 22 kills, 19 digs, and a pair of aces to aid in Blue Mountain’s win. Masie Hancock had a team-high 35 digs.
With the win, the Timberwolves (6-13, 1-3 NWAC) rose to the No. 7 spot in the East Region standings. They’ll hit the road to Walla Walla on Friday for a 6 p.m. conference contest.
Prep volleyball
IMBLER 3, NIXYAAWII 0 — The Golden Eagles are now on a six-match skid after Wednesday’s three-set loss at Imbler.
The Old Oregon League’s No. 2 Panthers took down their Nixyaawii visitors 25-12, 25-18, 25-8.
Next up, the Golden Eagles (1-7, 0-4 OOL) hosts Cove today at 6:30 p.m.
