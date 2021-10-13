PENDLETON — Walla Walla Community College has won nine of its last 10 matches, and five in a row after beating Blue Mountain Community College 25-21, 25-17, 25-14 on Wednesday, Oct. 13, in NWAC East play.
Jaycee Weathermon led BMCC (5-12 overall, 3-6 East) with seven kills and six digs, while Emma Barclay had nine kills and five digs, and Kenzie Williams eight assets and three digs.
WWCC (14-3, 7-2), which is second in the East standings, one game behind Spokane, got six kills and three blocks from Taiylor Bybee, while Olivia Tolman had six kills and three blocks, and Marci Clayton handed out 15 assists and had seven digs.
Cross-country
MID-COLUMBIA CONFERENCE MEET — The Hermiston girls finished second behind Kennewick at a conference meet at Lawrence Scott Park in Kennewick.
The Lions, led by winner Macy Marquardt (16:31.51), had 50 points, while the Bulldogs had 55.
Sophomore Megan Joyce led the Bulldogs, finishing sixth with a time of 19:00.33. She was followed by freshman Elizabeth Newman (8th, 19:01.74), Alexia Serna (11th, 19:21.41), Ashley Treadwell (12th, 19:25.59) and Jazqueline Garcia Sandoval (18th, 19:52.87).
In the boys race, Kamiakin won the team title with 42 points, while Hanford (68) was second. Hermiston was fourth with 93 points.
Kamiakin’s Isaac Teeples won the race with a personal best time of 14:19.41.
Freshman Jaysen Rodriguez (11th) was the first Bulldog across the finish line in a time of 15:57.55.
Miguel Duron followed Rodriguez (15th, 16:06.02), while Logan Springstead (17th, 16:10.17), Zachary Turner (24th, 16:38.48) and Pedro Pacheco (26th, 16:42.93) rounded out the scoring.
Men’s college soccer
COLUMBIA BASIN 6, BLUE MOUNTAIN — Johnny Ramirez scored four goals to lead the Hawks to an NWAC East victory over the host Timberwolves.
Ramirez scored two goals in each half, while Santiago Garcia-Diaz and Mario Negrete added second-half goals for CBC (8-3-2 overall, 7-0-2), which leads the East standings.
Goalkeeper Levi Pedaggi finished with one save for BMCC (5-4-1).
Women’s college soccer
COLUMBIA BASIN 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 1 — The Timberwolves scored first, but Kylee Alvarez scored two goals for the visiting Hawks (7-1-1 East), who escaped with an NWAC East win.
BMCC (1-9-0) scored off an own goal, and got eight saves from Kylie Baker.
Prep volleyball
LA GRANDE 3, MCLOUGHLIN 1 — For the first time in recent memory, the host Pioneers took a set off the Tigers, but La Grande went on to win the Greater Oregon League match 19-25, 25-14, 25-5, 25-11 on Tuesday night.
“They have always been our biggest hurdle and the girls finally proved to themselves that they are beatable,” Mac-Hi coach Lucy Deal said. “In that aspect, I am so unbelievably proud of these girls.”
Darby Rhoads had 12 digs for the Pioneers (5-5 overall, 1-3 GOL), while Rylee Herndon added 10 digs, Kadey Brown five aces, Emma Leber three kills and four blocks, and Madi Perkins five assists, five digs and two kills.
