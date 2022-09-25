PENDLETON — Cristian Rea scored unassisted at 38:52 of the first half to give Blue Mountain the only goal it needed to beat Walla Walla Community College 1-0 in NWAC East play on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The Timberwolves improved to 2-1-1 in East play and 3-3-1 overall with the win. They sit third in the East standings behind Columbia Basin and Wenatchee Valley.
Blue Mountain goalkeeper Anthony Lemus finished with three saves, while Ryan Solis had two saves for the Warriors.
BMCC will play Wednesday at Wenatchee Valley.
College women’s soccer
WALLA WALLA 5, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — The Warriors scored four goals in the first half en route to an NWAC East road win over the Timberwolves.
Kaylin Bailey scored two goals for WWCC — one in each half — while Kate McGregor, Alissa Valdovinos and Chloe Bafus also scored. Goalkeeper Lindsey Stapleton finished with one save.
BMCC goalie Aeryn Elder had three saves on the day.
The Timberwolves (0-4-0 East), who have lost six in a row, will play Wednesday at Wenatchee Valley.
Prep volleyball
THE DALLES 2, PENDLETON 0 — The Bucks beat North Marion, then spoil with Astoria and Scappoose in pool play at the North Marion Tournament in Aurora.
In bracket play, Pendleton had a tough time passing the ball against The Dalles, dropping a 25-13, 25-12 match to the Riverhawks.
ECHO SPLITS MATCHES — The Cougars split their Old Oregon League crossover matches, beating Imbler 22-25, 25-18, 22-25, 25-23, 17-15, then dropping a 25-14, 25-17, 27-25 match to Powder Valley.
Against Imbler, Nevaeh Thew had an impressive match with 20 kills and nine assists. Lily Wallis added 23 assists, eight kills, five aces and four blocks, while Haley Holman had 21 digs, McKenzie Hendrix six kills, Zoe Harvey five kills, JoLee Palmateer 14 digs, and Morgan Hendrix five aces.
Against the Badgers, Thew had nine kills, seven assists and three blocks, while Wallis chipped in 10 assists, four blocks and four kills.
Holman led the defense with 17 digs, while Palmateer had eight and Morgan Hendrix seven.
“We just ran out of gas,” Echo coach Des Thew said. “I can’t wait to play Powder when we are fresh.”
PILOT ROCK DROPS TWO — The Rockets dropped matches to Joseph and Wallowa at the Old Oregon League crossover.
“The crossover was a nice opportunity to see the other side of the OOL, and those matches helped us identify what we need to focus on for the remainder of our league matches,” PR coach Jen Porter said.
Joseph beat the Rockets 25-7, 25-23, 25-16. Aiva Ellis led the way for the Rockets with five kills, while Jaxynn Thurmond had 10 digs, Ali Smith seven digs and two aces, Teagan Thornton six assists and two aces, and Kailee Clark five assists.
The Rockets pushed the Cougars to four sets before falling 28-26, 25-17, 20-25, 25-20.
Ellis led the Rockets with 11 kills and 23 digs, while Thurmond had 16 digs, Smith 15 digs and four aces, Thornton 18 assists and Clark 11 assists. Pilot Rock had 19 service aces in the match, led by Paedyn Bennett with five.
“Our passing is improving, but we are still working on developing more consistency in our offense,” Porter said.
GRISWOLD DROPS CROSSOVER MATCH — The Grizzlies took one game off of Cove before falling to the Leopards 26-24, 25-9, 19-25, 25-17 at the Old Oregon League crossover.
NIXYAAWII DROPS TWO MATCHES — The Golden Eagles dropped both Old Oregon League crossover matches, falling to 1A power Powder Valley 25-14, 25-18, 25-17.
In its second match, Nixyaawii dropped a 25-12, 26-24, 25-15 match to Imbler.
RIVERSIDE DROPS TWO — The Pirates had a rough day in Eastern Oregon League play, dropping a pair of road games in the Treasure Valley.
Riverside (1-2 EOL) opened the day with a 25-9, 25-10, 25-12 loss to league-leading Vale (4-1), then dropped a 25-6, 25-14, 25-8 match to Nyssa (3-2).
UMATILLA LOSES TWO ON THE ROAD — The Vikings are in the midst of a five-match losing streak after dropping two Eastern Oregon League matches Saturday.
Umatilla dropped a 25-5, 25-12, 25-10 match to Nyssa to start the day, then finished with a 25-7, 25-8, 25-8 loss to league-leading Vale.
MCLOUGHLIN FALLS IN EOL PLAY — The Pioneers had a tough weekend on the court, dropping two Eastern Oregon League road matches Friday before losing a 25-8, 25-8, 25-5 match at Burns (3-0 EOL) on Saturday.
In their first match Friday, the Pioneers (0-4) dropped a 25-10, 25-9, 25-10 match to league-leading Vale (4-1). Miley Rhoads led Mac-Hi with four kills.
Mac-Hi followed with a 25-10, 25-16, 25-3 loss to Nyssa (3-2). Rhoads had three kills and one block, while Lainie Ellis had one kill and one ace, and Ivonne Lopez added one kill and one ace.
Boys prep soccer
MCLOUGHLIN 8, FOUR RIVERS 0 — Angel Castillo scored three goals and had one assist to help the Pioneers to an Eastern Oregon League home win over the Falcons.
Mac-Hi improves to 3-0 in league play and 6-1 overall.
‘We took advantage of Four Rivers,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “They are a small school. They put up a fight the first 20 minutes. It was good for us to do a few new things.”
Adrian Tinoco and Almikar Garcia scored two goals each, while Mario Garcia had one. Diego Corona added two assists, and Gil Sandoval had one.
Prep girls soccer
KAMIAKIN 3, HERMISTON 0 — Kayla Cunningham scored two goals as the Braves handed the Bulldogs a Mid-Columbia Conference loss at Kennison Field.
Mya Lee also had a goal for Kamiakin, which sits atop of the MCC standings at 6-0.
The Bulldogs, who play Tuesday at Hanford, fell to 1-6 in MCC play.
Cross-country
Pendleton’s Jack Reynolds was the top local finisher at the Hawk Invite in Walla Walla.
Reynolds finished 13th overall with a personal best time of 18:40, with McLoughlin’s Raj Singh 37th (20:47) and Derek Antonson 38th (20:48).
Pendleton finished eighth in the team standings with 209 points, while Mac-Hi was ninth with 219. Moscow won the team title with 37 points, placing four runners in the top six. Union, led by winner Eli Williams (16:43), was second with 42 points.
Also scoring for the Bucks were Maliki Adams (41st, 20:55.44), Desmond Minthorn (51st, 21:44), Eric Baisley (66th, 22:29) and Owen Burt (86th, 25:18.90).
Marcos Hernandez (47th, 21:17.58), Zak Lamb (63rd, 22:17) and Keagan Warne (85th, 25:18) finished the scoring for the Pioneers.
In the girls race, Pendleton’s Aubrey Harrison led the way, placing 22nd with a time of 24:18.
The Bucks finished fourth in the team standings with 135 points. Moscow, which had the top three runners on the day, won the team title with 31 points. Geneva McClory won the race with a time of 20:26.
Also scoring for Pendleton were Melissa Tune (26th, 24:48), Persephone Bearchum (42nd, 27:28), Isabella Estrada (43rd, 27:53) and Tori Estrada (46th, 28:33).
Freshman Emma Gomez was the top Mac-Hi runner, placing 51st with a time of 29:22.
THREE COURSE CHALLENGE — The Pilot Rock boys chose to run the moderate course at Camp Rilea in Warrenton, finishing 31st among the 37 teams.
Eastlake won the team title with 33 points, led by Conner Him (17:34).
Carter Ford was first across the line for the Rockets, finishing 61st in a time of 23:22. He was followed by Bryson Baleztena (26:05), Lewis Hansen (26:25) and Ayden Hoeft (26:59).
In the girls moderate course race, Pilot Rock’s McKenna Bray finished 59th with a time of 27:17, followed by Paige Moffit, who was 67th (27:29).
Football
BURNS 39, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — The Pioneers suffered their fourth consecutive loss Friday with a Special District 4 setback to the Hilanders on the road.
“I for one, am not happy with the outcome, especially with how we made big strides last Friday against Ontario,” Mac-Hi coach Jorge Estrada said. “We went from two steps forward and quickly went two steps back. We had way too many mental mistakes that allowed Burns to score, from various defensive offsides calls to poor open-field tackling.”
Offensively, the Pioneers were led by Nathan Estrada, who ran for 105 yards. Tregyn Quigg had five receptions for 81 yards, and 16 yards rushing, while Kyle Conrad had four catches for 27 yards.
“On offense, we have to finish our routes and run them 100% every time,” Estrada said. “We will go into our bye week looking in the mirror to see who we are and what we are trying to realistically accomplish. Put together a plan on how we are going to finish our second half of the season on a strong, positive note as a team.”
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.