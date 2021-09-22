Local roundup: BMCC men rally to beat TVCC 4-2 By ANNIE FOWLER East Oregonian Sep 22, 2021 Sep 22, 2021 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Blue Mountain’s Rogelio Ceja chases down the ball Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021, during the Timberwolves 4-2 win over Treasure Valley Community College in Pendleton. Ben Lonergan/East Oregonian Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PENDLETON — Blue Mountain rallied from a 1-0 deficit at the half to hand Treasure Valley a 4-2 loss Wednesday, Sept. 22, in NWAC East play.The Chukars got a first-half goal from Adrian Nunez 25 minutes into the game, but the Timberwolves went on a 4-1 scoring spree in the second half.BMCC’s Omar Benites tied the score at 1-1 early in the second half. Sergio Varela added two goals, and Rogelio Ceja added another as the Timberwolves improved to 2-3-0.Levi Pedaggi finished with three saves for BMCC, which will play at Spokane on Saturday.College volleyballNORTH IDAHO 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — Janae Rayborn had 11 kills and Abigail Neff handed out 22 assists as the host Cardinals swept the Timberwolves (3-9 overall, 1-3 East) in NWAC East play.No stats were available for BMCC.Cross-countryLed by sophomore Megan Joyce, the Hermiston girls won the first Mid-Columbia Conference race of the season in Walla Walla.Joyce finished fourth overall in a time of 19:26.43, and the Bulldogs had four of their top five runners in the top 12.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterHermiston finished on top with 47 points, three ahead of Kennewick (50). Kamiakin (87) was third.Kennewick’s Macy Marquardt won the race with a time of 17:02.38, more than 90 seconds in front of the second-place runner.Hermiston’s Alexia Serna (6th, 19:44.30), Elizabeth Newman (7th, 19:47.57) and Ashley Treadwell (12th, 20:15.61) finished in the top 12, while Madeline Franke (18th, 20:56.50) finished the scoring.“The girls had one of their best MCC meets ever,” Hermiston coach Troy Blackburn said. “This was a great overall team performance for the girls. All went out and moved up during the race.”On the boys side, Miguel Duron turned in a personal best time of 16:48.66 to finish 12th overall and help Hermiston to a third-place finish in the boys standings.Kamiakin’s Isaac Teeples won the race in a time of 14:56.76, and the Braves won the team title with 29 points. Hanford was second with 46 points, followed by Hermiston with 87.Following Duron across the finish line were Jaysen Rodriguez (13th, 16:49.16) and Logan Springstead (14th, 16:53.89).John Mills came in 21st (17:09.63), and Pedro Pacheco (27th, 17:37.82) finished the scoring for the Bulldogs.“These were great races by Miguel and Jaysen,” Blackburn said. “Both had big PRs. It was so great seeing these boys finish strong and finish in the upper part of the team standings.” Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline News Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bmcc Hermiston Sport Miguel Duron Troy Blackburn First Half Second Half Scoring Jobs Garage Sales Real Estate Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
