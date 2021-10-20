PENDLETON — Blue Mountain Community College kept its hold on the No. 2 spot in the NWAC East standings with a 3-0 victory Wednesday, Oct. 20, over Spokane.
The Timberwolves improved to 7-4-1 in East play with the win.
Kameron Murdock opened the scoring for BMCC in the 30th minute. The 1-0 lead would stand at the half.
Alan Contreras and Sergio Varela scored seven minutes apart last in the second half for the final margin. all three goals were unassisted.
BMCC goalkeeper Levi Pedaggi had three saves for his first shutout of the season.
College women’s soccer
SPOKANE 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 1 — Kylie Baker finished with seven saves, and Kennedy Robertson scored in the second, but the Timberwolves (1-11-0 East) fell short against the visiting Sasquatch in NWAC East play.
Jessica Macias assisted on Robertson’s goal, her third of the season.
College volleyball
YAKIMA VALLEY 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 0 — The Timberwolves dropped their fourth match in a row with a 25-13, 25-17, 25-8 NWAC East loss to the host Yaks.
Emma Barclay had seven kills and eight digs for BMCC (3-8 East), while Kenzie Williams handed out eight assists, and Jaycee Weathermon added five kills and nine digs.
Prep volleyball
IONE/ARLINGTON 3, DUFUR 2 — Grace Ogden saved the day in the fourth set with impressive serving, and the Cardinals held off the host Rangers in the fifth set for a 12-25, 23-25, 25-21, 25-21, 15-13 Big Sky League loser-out playoff game.
“It’s the biggest win of the year,” I/A coach Dawn Eynetich said. “I have been telling them all season they could do this. We want the district title. We just have to show up and play our game.”
The Cardinals (10-8) will play at Echo at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the first round of the BSL District Tournament. Three of the four teams will earn state berths.
I/A was down two sets before winning the third 25-21. The Cardinals trailed 20-16 in the fourth set before Odgen came in and served eight consecutive points for a 24-20 lead. They won that game, and eked out a win in the fifth set to keep their season alive.
Ogden was 21 of 21 from the service line with two aces. She also had four kills and five blocks.
Calli Troutman added 10 kills, Madison Orem handed out 22 assists, and Naijiah Knight was 14 of 14 from the service line with four aces.
JOSEPH 3, WESTON-MCEWEN 0 — The Eagles improved to 21-3 with a 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 nonleague win over the TigerScots.
“We played a very good Joseph team in Joseph tonight,” W-M coach Shawn White said. “We played great at times and good at times, but were just not consistent enough to beat them tonight.”
Lily Lindsey had 16 digs, seven kills and was 7 of 7 from the service line for W-M, while Charli King had 10 assists, four kills and was 16 of 17 from the service line. Genna Robinson added seven kills and five blocks, while Delaynee Angell had five kills, two blocks and three aces, and Lirian Holden had 13 digs.
The TigerScots will host Heppner in the first round of the Blue Mountain Conference District Tournament at 4 p.m. Saturday.
