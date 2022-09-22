PENDLETON — Alliyah Stevens had 10 kills and two blocks, but it wasn’t enough as Blue Mountain Community College fell to Treasure Valley 25-15, 25-19, 25-15 in NWAC East action on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
Alli Alger added nine kills, while Hallie Bailey had 10 digs.
For the Chukars, Lainey Keppler had 16 digs, Reese Whitworth had four kills and two blocks, and McCall Maxfield three blocks.
Men’s college soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 2, SPOKANE 2 — Moises Lopez Carrill scored in the 89th minute for the Timberwolves to knot the score at 2-2 and force a tie with the Sasquatch in NWAC East play in Spokane.
Kameron Murdock also scored for BMCC, while goalkeeper Anthony Lemus had six saves.
Luis Rodriguez and Aaron Rendon scored for Spokane.
Women’s college soccer
SPOKANE 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 1 — The Sasquatch scored two second-half goals to pull away for an NWAC East win over the Timberwolves in Spokane.
Ryane Mattox scored for BMCC (0-4-0), while goalkeeper Aeryn Elder had 10 saves.
Ellie Johnson, Alexa Deatherage and Lizbeth Soto scored for Spokane, which leads the East with Columbia Basin at 4-0-0.
Cross-country
The Hermiston boys, behind a second-place finish by sophomore Jaysen Rodriguez, won the first Mid-Columbia Conference meet of the season at Ft. Walla Walla.
The Bulldogs finished with 43 points, while Kamiakin was second (55) and Richland third (96).
Kamiakin’s Erza Teeples won the race in a time of 16:17.70, while Rodriguez was a couple of steps behind at 16:21.11.
Pedro Pacheco was the second Hermiston runner across the line, finishing fifth in 17:04.60. Rounding out the top five were John Mills (10th, 17:34.63), Zach Turner (12th, 17:37,47) and Miguel Duron (14th, 17:38.62).
In the girl’s race, Hermiston (87) finished second in the team standings behind Kamiakin (71).
Jackie Garcia was the first Hermiston runner across the finish line, coming in seventh with a time of 20:59.36. She was followed by Lillian Fields (10th, 21:09.43), Nova Hinojasa (18th, 21:52.70), Ashley Tredwell (23rd, 22:02.60) and Madeline Franke (32nd, 23:02.88).
