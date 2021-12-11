PENDLETON — Pendleton squandered a third-quarter lead, and Putnam took advantage to the tune of a 55-45 victory over the Bucks on Friday, Dec. 10.
“We were up nine or 10 and they tied it up,” Bucks coach Zach Dong said. “No. 12 (Chase McDonald) hit two 3s that sparked that run.”
Greyson Sams had another spectacular game for Pendleton with 28 points and seven rebounds.
“He had another amazing game and we didn’t get the contributions from the other guys, which we can’t have,” Dong said. “We need some balance and some help for him.”
Andy Oja added nine points for Pendleton (0-5), while Noah Preston had five rebounds and Jacob Parker four rebounds.
“Noah does everything that doesn’t show up in the stat book,” Dong said. “We got into foul trouble early and Jacob came in off the bench and gave us a spark defensively, and came up with some big rebounds.”
HERMISTON 81, HANFORD 56 — Grant Olsen poured in 25 points to lead the Bulldogs past the Falcons to open Mid-Columbia Conference play. It was Hermiston’s first win of the season.
“The Selah game, I thought we turned the corner,” Hermiston coach Romaine Smith said. “We had a good week of practice. It took us a little while to get going.”
The Bulldogs (1-3 overall, 1-0 MCC) had a slim 16-13 lead after the first quarter, and led 39-28 at the half.
In the third, Hermiston’s pressure wore the Falcons down, and the Bulldogs went on a 16-6 run to pull away.
“We pressed them quite a bit and forced turnovers,” Smith said.
Chase Elliott added 15 points for the Bulldogs, while Isaac Corey added 11 points, and Rafael Vargas 10.
“After the game, I asked the guys how it felt to be on the other side of the thumping for once,” Smith said. “I told them we are in first place and to celebrate this one. This is awesome for our boys and our community.”
IONE/ARLINGTON 51, KLICKITAT/GLENWOOD 32 — The Cardinals opened the game with a 23-7 lead after the first quarter, and even though they picked up a win over the Vandals at the Arlington Snowball Classic, it wasn’t pretty.
“We had a really good first quarter, then we kind of digressed,” I/A coach Dennis Stefani said. “I thought it was some of the poorest basketball we have played all year. Defensively, we weren’t moving our feet, and offensively, the ball movement was stagnant. It wasn’t pretty basketball.”
Gary Walls led the Cardinals with 14 points and 11 rebounds, while arson Eynetich added 14 points. Taylor Rollins hauled down 10 rebounds, and Oliver Giefing had seven steals.
“We are 4-0 with still work to do,” Stefani said. “The pieces are there.”
UMATILLA 56, IRRIGON 37 — Oscar Campos had a double-double with 17 points and 14 rebounds as the Vikings cruised past the Knights in the second day of the Columbia River Clash in Umatilla.
Campos scored 13 of his points in the first half as the Vikings (3-1) jumped out to a 27-18 lead at the half.
Ulises Armenta added 11 points — eight in the second half — and added three rebounds and three assists.
John Cardenas led the Knights (1-5) with 14 points.
RIVERSIDE 36, MCLOUGHLIN 25 — The Pirates used a 12-3 run in the fourth quarter to pull away for a win over the Pioneers at the Columbia River Clash.
“It was pretty close the whole way,” Riverside coach Clair Costello said. “We played really good defense in the fourth quarter.”
Lucas Szasz led the Pirates (3-2) with 14 points, while Humberto Sanchez had six.
Isaac Earls and Leonardo Rodriguez each had eight points for Mac-Hi.
Girls basketball
HERMISTON 71, HANFORD 61 — Izzy Simmons scored 30 points, and the Bulldogs opened their Mid-Columbia Conference season with a home win over the Falcons.
“We had two really good quarters, one decent and led 53-32 going into the fourth,” Hermiston coach Jay Ego said. “The bench got some time.”
The Bulldogs (4-0 overall, 1-0 MCC) got off to a slow start once again, trailing 6-0 before on a run to take a 16-6 lead after the first quarter.
“If we could get off to a quick start, that would be kind of scary,” Ego said. “At times we were really good, and at times we looked like we had a lot to learn. We’ll get some consistency.”
Simmons scored all of her points, including four 3-pointers, in the final three quarters.
Katelyn Heideman added nine points, and Syd Parker had seven.
Lynnea Moran led Hanford with 21 points, scoring 17 in the fourth quarter, which included five 3-pointers.
MCLOUGHLIN 41, RIVERSIDE 37 — The Pioneers used a big first half to take a 20-12 lead over the Pirates, then held on down the stretch to pick up the win at the Columbia River Clash.
Madi Perkins led Mac-Hi (2-0) with 16 points, with Emma Leber adding 14 — seven of which came in the fourth quarter.
Jasmin Lopez led the Pirates (2-3) with 11 points, while Layla Castillo added 10.
UMATILLA 38, IRRIGON 35 — The Vikings jumped out to a 13-2 lead after the first quarter then had to hold on to beat the Knights at the Columbia River Clash in Umatilla.
Irrigon went on a 15-8 run in the fourth quarter, keyed by six points by Nia Seastone, but ran out of time and points.
Jara Montez led the Vikings with 13 points, with Taylor Durfey adding 11. Jolyne Harrison led Irrigon with 12 points.
IONE/ARLINGTON 52, KLICKITAT/GLENWOOD 17 — Freshman Najiah Knight scored a game-high 16 points to lead the Cardinals to a runaway win over the Vandals at the Arlington Snowball Classic.
Knight had nine of her points in the Cardinals’ 18-point third quarter. I/A led 38-12 heading into the fourth quarter.
Callie Troutman added 10 points for the Cardinals, with Grace Claughton adding eight.
Alise Gimlin led the Vandals with eight points.
FOUR RIVERS 34, GRISWOLD 30 — The Falcons picked up their first win of the season, holding off the Grizzlies in the first round of the Arlington Snowball Classic.
Victoria Keen led Griswold (1-2) with 14 points, while Ellery Flerchinger added eight.
Mariana López had 25 points to lead the Falcons.
College women’s basketball
CENTRALIA 72, BLUE MOUNTAIN 68 — The Trailblazers’ 20-12 run in the second quarter paid dividends in the end as Centralia escaped with a home win over the Timberwolves.
BMCC outscored Centralia 37-35 in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.
Hannah Schvaneveldt and Jaelyn Brainard each had 11 points for BMCC, with Brainard adding six rebounds and five assists.
Paige Winters had a game-high 19 points for Centralia.
