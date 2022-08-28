HERMISTON — Pendleton and Hermiston got an opportunity to face someone other than their teammates, and to work out the kinks in their game plans on Saturday, Aug. 27 at Kennison Field.
“I thought we flew around offensively,” Pendleton coach Erik Davis said. “We got a few things put in that we wanted to run. It was tough weather to throw in.”
It's the second consecutive year the two teams met in a jamboree, and Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said it was beneficial to shake off the rust before the season starts.
“There are some things we need to improve on,” Faaeteete said. “We have lots to learn in all facets of the game. I like that we didn’t quit on each other. They were cheering each other on, and they were working together.”
Each offense got 40 plays, as did the defenses. The teams rotated between offense and defense. It took a few plays for things to develop, with the Bucks scoring first on a run up the middle by Brock Mackey.
A couple of plays later, Payton Lambert caught a short pass and took a long trip to the end zone.
“It was good to work on handoffs,” Lambert said. “It was pretty rusty, but we also did some good things. Defensively, it was cool to see someone else across the line, and good to see a different pace.”
Hermiston found the end zone on their next offensive possession, as sophomore quarterback Isaac Corey ran the ball in from 10 yards out.
Corey then hit Dale Krebs for a touchdown pass, and the Bulldogs finished their offensive plays as Landon Shilhanek hit Corey with a 10-yard touchdown pass on a reverse.
“It felt pretty good to get some snaps and see what we are good at and what we need to work on,” Corey said. “I saw what I need to work on. I need to be more patient in the pocket, work on my drop offs and seeing my guys down field.”
Pendleton finished their plays as senior Jack Davis connected with Gavin Clark and Lambert for touchdowns.
“Jack did a great job after he got his feet under him,” coach Davis said. “Payton had a couple of big runs, which we already knew about him. Defensively, we need to clean some stuff up. We came out of this healthy, and it was a positive experience.”
Jack Davis, who has been sidelined since a sophomore with knee injuries, enjoyed being back on the field.
It’s the first time I have competed against someone since my sophomore year,” he said. “I was nervous. I was up at 5 a.m.”
Both teams open the season Sept. 2. Hermiston hosts Hanford in a Mid-Columbia Conference game, while Pendleton travels to Caldera for a nonleague contest.
Prep volleyball
NIXYAAWII 3, RIVERSIDE 2 — The Golden Eagles are just three matches into the season, but they are getting their money’s worth out of each one, going five sets.
Nixyaawii moved its record to 3-0 on the season with a 25-10, 21-25, 33-35, 25-19, 15-8 victory over the host Pirates.
Sistine Moses led the Golden Eagles with 14 ace serves and four kills, while Ella Stewart added eight kills. Kyella Picard added five kills, and Breanna Matamoros four kills.
“Mersayus (Hart) had some great digs,” Nixyaawii coach Jacinthia Stanley said. “We ended with Addison (Jones) coming off the bench to get us two ace serves in the fifth set to win the game.”
Shevianne Pierce came off the bench to set when a player got injured.
“I’m confident in this team to take on minor challenges and setbacks like today,” Stanley said. “A very earned win.”
PENDLETON GOES 1-4 AT LEWISTON — The Bucks ran into a tough crop of Idaho teams at the Lewiston Tournament.
Pendleton posted a 2-1 win over Kellogg, but suffered losses to Sandpoint, Kendrick, Lewiston and St. Maries.
“It was a challenging day for the Buckaroos,” Pendleton coach Chelsie Speer said. “We got a lot of work to do to improve our ball control and consistency, but we have the right girls to do it. They work hard and have great attitudes.”
On the day, Josie Jenness handed out 53 assists and had 10 digs and two blocks. Avery Krigbaum had a team-high 15 kills and five blocks, while Lexie Willman added 10 kills and three aces.
Josie Nelson had eight kills and 15 digs, while Keirsen Spencer had 12 kills, four blocks and five aces. Nessa Neveau added 16 digs.
HEPPNER REACHES SEMIS — The Mustangs reached the semifinals of the Grant Union Tournament before falling to Joseph 25-18, 23-25, 15-11.
Joseph and Crane played in the championship match, with Crane coming out on top 25-11, 25-21.
In pool play, the Mustangs beat Joseph 25-16, 25-20, then split with Adrian 25-18, 15-25.
In bracket play, Heppner beat Enterprise 25-22, 25-14 before falling to Joseph.
“It was a really good day,” Heppner coach Mindy Wilson said. “We played well together. They won together and lost together, but learned a lot about what it is going to take to be successful. We have work to do, but they are improving every day.”
On the day, Dara Teeman had 41 digs and 45 assists, while Hallee Hisler had 33 kills and three blocks. Ava Terry had 15 kills, 10 digs and five aces, and Katie Wilson added 27 digs, seven kills, six assists and six aces.
Hailey Wenberg chipped in 56 digs and six aces, while Morgan Cutsworth had 30 digs, 11 kills and six aces, and Katie Spivey had 20 digs, seven kills and six aces.
WESTON-MCEWEN SPLITS MATCHES — The TigerScots split their nonleague matches on the road, beating Lowell 25-14, 22-25, 25-22, 25-20, then falling to North Douglas 20-25, 25-10, 25-17, 25-18.
No other details were available.
