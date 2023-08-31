PENDLETON — Missed serves and unforced errors hurt Pendleton in its match against Redmond on Thursday, Aug. 31. The Panthers took advantage of the miscues for a 16-25, 25-21, 25-15, 25-23 nonleague win at Warberg Court.
“We missed 11 serves in the match and we didn’t capitalize when we needed to,” Pendleton coach Chelsie Speer said. “We have all the tools, it’s a matter of being consistent and minimizing unforced errors.”
Pendleton took the first set, coming back from a 16-12 deficit for the 25-16 win.
Trailing 16-13, junior Nessa Neveau went to the service line and reels off the final 12 points of the set for the win. Neveau and two ace serves in the rally, and Avery Brown laid a kill down the middle of Redmond’s court to close out the set.
The Bucks found themselves down by the identical score of 16-12 in the second set, but soon pulled with 19-18 off an ace serve by Maryn Broker, and a block on Redmond’s Megan Gilbo. Broker put her next serve in the net.
The Panthers tied the match at 1-1 as the Bucks put their final two attempts out of play.
Pendleton got as close as 13-12 in the third set, but 14 unforced errors kept the Bucks from putting together a string of points.
In the fourth set, the Bucks found themselves on the wrong end of a 22-17 score. Speer called time to settle her team down, and things started to turn around.
A kill by Nicole Somnis pulled the Bucks within 24-22, and Somis added an ace serve to make it 24-23 Redmond. A kill by Gilbo put the match away.
“Nessa was solid for us,” Speer said. “She passed well — she really stepped up big time for us.”
Josie Jenness led the Bucks with 30 assists and 10 digs, while Avery Brown had 10 kills.
The Bucks opened the day with a 25-16, 8-25, 25-16, 25-23 loss to Mountain View.
Jenness handed out 18 assists, while Lexie Willman had six kills, Avery Krigbaum six kills and four blocks, and Avery Brown four blocks.
OAKLAND 3, STANFIELD 2 — Down two sets, the Warriors rallied back to win the fourth and fifth sets to beat the host Tigers 25-17, 21-25, 21-25, 25-15, 15-6 in a nonleague match.
Mazie Reeser led Stanfield with 21 kills, 17 digs and two aces, while Mykael Graham handed out 34 assists and had 10 digs. Kylee Jackson added 10 kills and 15 digs, while Marissa Schnell had 14 digs, and Kaleigha Haney 21 digs.
PILOT ROCK 3, RIVERSIDE 1 — Lillie Holman had nine kills and five ace serves to help the Rockets to a 25-12, 17-25, 25-19, 25-14 nonleague home win over the Pirates.
Pilot Rock (3-0) also got eight kills from Lynn Williams, 11 digs and seven aces from Ali Smith, and Coley Gibbs chipped in 12 digs and five aces. Aubrey Corwin handed out 13 assists and had five aces, and Paedyn Bennett had 11 digs.
“We served really well as a team,” Rockets coach Jen Porter said of her team’s 17 aces. “Coley Gibbs led the team in digs, serving percentage and passing percentage. She is doing a great job in the back row. As a team, we need to work on consistency and executing our offense. We will have a great opportunity to work on that this weekend in Dufur.”
IRRIGON 3, UMATILLA 0 — The Knights made quick work of the visiting Vikings, posting a 25-16, 27-25, 25-18 nonleague victory to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Football
HERMISTON 21, HANFORD 12 — Isaac Corey ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as the Bulldogs opened the Mid-Columbia Conference season with a road win over the Falcons.
“It was nice to get a win to start the season,” Hermiston coach David Faaeteete said. “Just have to keep plowing away the rest of the season. We will enjoy this tonight and get ready for Richland next week.”
Hermiston opened the scoring with 2:48 remaining in the first quarter as Corey took the ball in from 6 yards out. Corey would score again just before the half, this time a 1-yard plunge for a 14-0 lead.
Early in the third, Corey connected with Nathan Waelty on a 32-yards scoring pass to put the Bulldogs out front 21-0.
“We scored a couple of touchdowns, and instead of nailing the lid on the coffin, they gave up a little,”Faaeteete said. “A lot of good and a lot of bad. We will learn from it and grow.”
Hanford rallied in the fourth quarter for a pair of touchdowns, but missed the conversions on each one.
“The kids did some good things,” Faaeteete said. “We just need to get better. Hanford ran the ball really well, caught us on some inside plays and we weren’t able to hit the quarterback enough.”
Corey completed 17 of 24 passes for 196 yards, and also ran for 28 yards. Ben Larson had nine carries for 50 yards, while Jaime Ramirez-Ortega caught four passes for 57 yards, Justus Counsel had five catches for 52, and Waelty had four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown.
Hanford ran for 196 yards, getting 80 yards and a touchdown from Caden Wilson. Eli Perkes threw for 69 yards and ran for 29.
The Bulldogs lost receiver Landon Shilhanek to an injury in the first quarter.
“We decided to sit him,” Faaeteete said. “We will evaluate him tomorrow. A lot of kids stepped up and filled the role. Any time you can spread the ball around, it’s good.”
PILOT ROCK 46, MOHAWK 14 — Krister Litfin ran for 99 yards and a touchdown, and threw for two touchdowns as the Rockets opened their season with a nonleague win over the Mustangs at Dufur High School.
“This was absolutely a big step and a shot in the arm,” Pilot Rock coach Shane Munkers said. “To get a win was pretty great for all of them.”
The Rockets, who led 35-0 at the half, saw Deacon Gourlie run for 111 yards and one touchdown, while Carter Ford ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns.
“Carter Vanhouten-Chase and Krister Litfin played excellent defense,” Munkers said. They had 10 tackles each.”
Boys prep soccer
PENDLETON 2, FRUITLAND (ID) 0 — The Buck improved to 2-1 on the season with a nonleague home win over the Grizzlies.
Rene Ortega scored in the 20th minute for Pendleton, while Angel Alba added a goal in the 55th minute to finish the scoring.
Manuel Lopez finished with three saves, including a save on a penalty kick, for the Bucks.
Girls prep soccer
FRUITLAND (ID) 3, PENDLETON 1 — The Bucks generated a ton of shots on goal (16), and had two go off the right post, but only had one ball fine the net as they dropped a nonleague game on the road,
“Today’s game at Fruitland was the toughest game physically we have had so far this season,” Pendleton coach Murilo Varela said. “The result is not an indicator of the efforts in the game.”
The Grizzlies scored the first goal of the game, and Kelsey Graham tied the score for the Bucks (1-2) for a 1-1 game at the half.
Fruitland scored 20 minutes into the second half, and again at 33 minutes for the final score.
College volleyball
EDMONDS 3, BLUE MOUNTAIN 1 — Hailey Dreier and 11 kills and 11 digs to lead the Tritons to a hard-fought 25-22, 19-25, 25-22, 25-15 road win over the Timberwolves.
Sydney James added nine kills and 18 digs for Edmonds, while Cambria Allen had 18 digs and Kiara Miller 23 assists and 12 digs.
Alli Alger led BMCC with eight kills, seven digs and six aces, while Genna Robinson added six kills, six digs and four blocks. Laney Beckstead handed out 19 assists, and MaKayla Collins had a team-high 20 digs.
