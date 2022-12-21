PENDLETON — Pendleton had three wrestlers place second, and one third, to lead the Bucks at the Rollin Schimmel Invitational on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Burns ran away with the team title, rolling up 261 points, while Hood River Valley (169.5) was second, followed by Baker (159.5), Nyssa (153.5) and Pendleton (148.5).
Dawson Tremper, who pinned his first two opponents, finished second at 106 pounds for the Bucks, dropping a 5-0 decision to Kempton Richardson of Burns in the title bout.
At 132, Pendleton’s Owen Golter finished second, getting pinned by Burns’ Hazen Johnson in the first round. Golter pinned his first two opponents, then won by technical fall in the semifinals to reach the championship match.
Pendleton’s Aiden Perkins finished second at 170, getting pinned in 57 seconds by Burns’ Easton Kemper in the championship match. Perkins registered a 9-2 decision and an 11-0 major decision to reach the finals.
At 285, Nyssa’s Jesse Aragon, last year’s 3A state champion at 220, won the title. Along the way, he pinned Umatilla’s Jose Medina in the second round of the semifinals.
Medina finished fourth, losing the third-place match to Pendleton’s Nathan Neveau, who led 8-3 before pinning the Viking in 5:56.
Also for the Bucks, Jack Lieuallen was fourth at 160, and Miles Kennedy was fourth at 195.
Irrigon, which finished eighth in the team standings with 73 points, saw Austin Wells place second at 220, getting pinned by Enterprise’s Gunnar McDowell in 59 seconds. Wells pinned his first two opponents to reach the finals.
Also for the Knights, Preston Slawson was third at 113, and Irwyn Marguia was fourth at 138.
Heppner’s Saul Lopez placed second at 145, losing the title match by fall to Carter Lardy of Burns. Lopez pinned his first three opponents to reach the championship match.
Also for the Mustangs, Jaime Cavan finished third. In the third-place match, he pinned Pendleton’s Kennedy in 39 seconds.
Cooper Yensen finished second for McLoughlin at 138 pounds. Yensen pinned his first three opponents before taking on Hood River’s Carson Farlow in the finals. Farlow led the entire match before winning the title with an 8-6 decision.
For Echo Vincent Muniz placed fourth at 220, while Isaiah Lemmon was fifth at 160, and Camren McCann sixth at 170.
In the girls division of the tournament, Grant Union edged Nyssa for the team title 113-110. Irrigon finished 10th with 24 points, while Heppner was 12th with 22 points, and Echo 14th with 11 points.
Heppner’s Loren Trujillo finished third at 115 pounds, pinning Union’s Larkin Sanders in 58 seconds in the third-place match. Trujillo lost her first match, then worked her way through the consolation bracket to reach the podium.
Also for the Mustangs, Journey Cavan finished third at 125, pinning Nyssa’s Leticia Trujillo in 1:49 in her final match.
Irrigon’s Brittanie Ely finished third at 145, pinning Ziona Amador of East Valley-Yakima in 1:13 in her final match.
At 235 pounds, Irrigon’s Stephanie Romero finished third, pinning Lacie Lewis of Ridgeview in 24 seconds in her final match.
Echo’s Sunny Valle won her first match by fall, then lost in the semifinals before coming back to finish fourth. Valle lost the third-place match to Lawrence Mitchell-Willia of Hood River by a 9-4 decision.
Best of the West
The Hermiston girls finished tied for fourth at the Best of the West Invitational at Pasco High School, getting a second-place finish from Hadley White at 235 pounds, and two third-place finishes.
Toppenish won the team title with 229.5 points, followed by Othello (209), Royal (131), and the Bulldogs and Kennewick, who each had 130 points.
White registered two pins to reach the championship match against Faith Tarrant of Prairie. Tarrant pinned White in 1:20 to win the title.
Hermiston’s Lindsey Perkins placed third at 235, pinning Royal’s Analy Castillo in 1:32 in her final match. Perkins won her first match before falling to Tarrant in the quarterfinals. Perkins then won two consolation matches to reach the third-place match.
Elena Flores placed third for the Bulldogs at 140, pinning Diamond Van Cleve of Othello in 4:05. Flores reached the semifinals before being pinned by eventual champion Ruby Clark of Toppenish.
Also for Hermiston, Laura Meyers was fourth at 155, Jorgia McKim was fourth at 190, and placing sixth were Kaiomi Morris (170) and Lorena Guardado (145).
Girls basketball
NIXYAAWII 47, UMATILLA 17 — Mersayus Hart had 13 points, and Sistine Moses added 12 as the Golden Eagles cruised to a road win over the Vikings.
Nixyaawii (5-1) jumped out to a 16-0 lead after the first quarter, and led 26-4 at the half.
Braelyn Cragun led the Vikings (0-8) with seven points, all coming in the second half.
REDMOND 65, PENDLETON 38 — Josie Jenness had 10 points, but the short-handed Bucks were no match for the host Panthers.
“We dug ourselves a hole to start the game and struggled to get out of it,” Pendleton coach Tim Foster said. “Had five varsity girls home sick or out injured. Girls battled, but Redmond played well.”
Redmond set the tone for the game with a 23-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Alison Spratling added six points for the Bucks (3-5).
Peyton Stewart led the Panthers (5-3) with 14 points, while Azlynn Ure added 11.
Boys basketball
NIXYAAWII 62, UMATILLA 37 — The host Vikings ran out to a 19-13 lead after the first quarter, but the Golden Eagles came to life in the second, going on a 14-2 run to take control of the game.
Nixyaawii would outscore Umatilla 35-16 in the second half to run its record to 6-1.
Aaron Barkley scored nine of his 11 points in the second and third quarters, while Simon Picard scored eight of his 11 points in the second half.
Baron Moses led the Golden Eagles with 19 points, five rebounds and three steals. Picard had a team-high 10 rebounds, while John John Withers had six, and Dylan Abrahamson five assists.
Micheal Montez led the Vikings (4-5) with 18 points and five rebounds, while Emilio Jaimez added eight points.
REDMOND 69, PENDLETON 36 — Evan Otten scored a game-high 18 points to lead the Panthers to a road win over the Bucks at Warburg Court.
“We played much better than we have been playing,” Pendleton coach Ron Murphy said. “We competed against a really good Redmond team.”
The Panthers rolled out to a 35-16 lead at the half, and used a 21-14 run in the third quarter to pull away for good.
Colton Horner added 13 points for Redmond (7-1).
Carter Cary led Pendleton (4-5) with 10 points, while Gauge Rueber added eight, and Kasen Heinrich seven.
