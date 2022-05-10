PENDLETON — After splitting their games last week, Pendleton and Ridgeview squared off again Tuesday, May 10 with the Bucks coming away with a 1-0 victory in Intermountain Conference play.
Sauren Garton threw a one-hitter for the Bucks, striking out 17. She faced the minimum of batters in the first four innings. Garton gave up a double to Teeghan Reams in the seventh inning, but she was left stranded as Garton struck out the next two batters.
Kilby John threw a one-hitter for the Ravens, striking out one and walking three.
The Bucks (19-2 overall, 11-1 IMC) scored their lone run in the first inning.
Garton reached on an error, stole second and went to third on a passed ball. She scored on a single to right-center by Jaden Samp.
Pendleton will play a nonleague game at La Grande on Wednesday.
WESTON-MCEWEN 12-9, PILOT ROCK 9-6 — The TigerScots led 9-2 heading into the seventh inning, but the Rockets cut into their lead with four runs before W-M got the final out in the second game of their Special District 6 doubleheader in Pilot Rock.
W-M completed the sweep with a win in the first game.
“We swept them, which is big for us,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “They were ranked above us in state and they were right there in the league standings with us.”
In the seventh, Kyella Picard drove in three runs for the Rockets with a double to center field. A single by Madyson Moffit drove another run across the plate for a 9-6 game with two outs.
W-M pitcher Hailey Stallings got Briana Matamoros to ground out to end the game.
“Hailey got hit with a comebacker, then came back and got a ground ball and threw the girl out,” Griggs said.
Luna Dennett, Ava Sams and Dalana Pickard each had two hits for the TigerScots, while Madison Shell had a triple.
In the opener, W-M overcame an early deficit with 11 runs in the sixth inning.
Sams hit a three-run triple in the rally, and W-M scored two runs off errors.
Pilot Rock (6-4 SD6) would score four runs — three off errors — in the bottom of the seventh, but would fall short in the end.
Stallings pitched a complete game for the TigerScots, who improved to 7-3 in league play.
Boys soccer
RIDGELINE 3, HERMISTON 2 — Brayton Helm-Renz scored in stoppage time to lead the Falcons to a 3A District 8 win over the Bulldogs at Kennison Field.
“It was a hard-fought battle,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “They we were big and they pressed well. Us scoring on them, it woke them up and they came after us. We didn’t respond appropriately.”
The Bulldogs finished their season 8-10.
Hermiston opened the scoring in the first half with a goal by freshman Renee Medrano. Ridgeline (9-6) evened the score at the half with a goal by Andre Chaker.
Abel Alatorre gave the Bulldogs a 2-1 lead in the second half, only to see Chaker tie the score once again.
“It was a rebuilding year,” Harshberger said. “I think the boys performed admirably and that got the success we were able to get out of the season.”
Baseball
PENDLETON 5-11, RIDGEVIEW 15-8 — The Bucks pounded out 10 extra-base hits, including a two-run home run by Payton Lambert in the fifth inning, to beat the Ravens in an Intermountain Conference game at Bob White Field.
Ridegeview led 5-0 after two innings, but the Bucks rallied with four runs in the third, one in the fourth and five in the fifth to pull away. Karson Lani drove in two runs with a triple in the third.
“They were ahead early and we battled back,” Pendleton coach TJ Haguewood said. “We had a hard time getting into a groove on the mounds. We hit the ball really well. Andrew (Demianew) had a big hit that put us up 8-7 with two outs.”
Demianew went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs. Collin Primus also hit two doubles.
The first game of the day was the continuation of Friday’s second game that was halted in the fourth inning because of rain. The Ravens were leading 2-1.
Pendleton put five runs on the board in the fourth for a 5-2 lead, but the Ravens came back with three runs to tie it at 5-5.
Ridgeview scored seven in the fifth and three in the sixth to pull away.
Lambert and Easton Corey had doubles for the Bucks.
Pendleton (12-9 overall, 8-4 IMC) will play at Crook County on Saturday
MCLOUGHLIN 16-13, UMATILLA 5-2 — The Pioneers scored five runs in the second inning to erase a 2-1 deficit, and went on to pick up the win and a sweep of the host Vikings in a nonleague doubleheader.
Francisco De la Rosa drove in two runs in the second inning, while Javi Esparza and Donny Birdwell each drove in a run.
Birdwell, Esparza, Marco Hernandez, Ethan Jones and Cooper Waltermire all hit doubles for Mac-Hi, while De la Rosa had four RBIs.
Emilio Jaimez had two of Umatilla’s three hits.
In the first game, the Pioneers jumped out to a 5-1 lead after two innings and never looked back.
Umatilla out-hit Mac-Hi 9-8, but the Pioneers scored three runs on errors, another off a passed ball, and one off a balk.
Kaden Salamanca hit a solo home run in the fifth inning for the Vikings, while Davis Raymond hit a triple, and Kaden Jacobs and Justus Zamudio had doubles.
Jones had a double and three RBIs for the Pioneers, while De la Rosa also drove in three runs.
WESTON-MCEWEN 4-9, JOSEPH 2-8 — The TigerScots scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to rally for a victory over the Eagles in the second game of their nonleague doubleheader in Athena.
With two outs, Quinn Graham drew a walk, Blane Peal was hit by a pitch, and Taylor McGill reached on an error to load the bases. Willy Cain belted a two-run single to left field to send Graham and Peal across home plate for the win.
W-M (15-2) outhit Joseph 13-4, but hurt themselves with six errors — two of which allowed runs to score.
In the first game, the TigerScots took an early lead and held on for the win.
Three W-M pitchers combined on a three-hitter, striking out eight.
Peal and Ben Hubbard each hit doubles for W-M, while McGill drove in two runs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.