PENDLETON — It took Pendleton a bit to get going in its season opener, but once the Bucks settled down, they came away with a 7-6 victory on Tuesday, March 14, in the first game of their nonleague doubleheader with Walla Walla at Bob White Field.
The Blue Devils led 4-3 after the first inning, and 6-4 after four. The Bucks got one run back in the fifth as Payton Lambert scored on a fly ball to center by Dylan Gomez.
In the bottom of the sixth, the Bucks had the bases loaded with two out, but failed to put a runner across the plate as Andrew Demianew flew out to the first baseman.
On their last at-at, the Bucks got a double from Gomez to start off the seventh inning. Evan Lehnert, pinch running for Gomez, scored on a wild pitch by Walla Walla pitcher Tyler Garner to tie the score at 6-6.
With two out, Gavin Clark drew a full-count walk, putting Keefer Breshears at the plate with the bases loaded. Breshears singled to send Clayson Cooley across the plate for the winning run.
Breshears and Gomez each drove in two runs for the Bucks, who got doubles from Demianew, Gomez and Chas Corbett.
Hayden Dodge, who took over on the mound in the fourth inning, picked up the win, allowing two runs on five hits. He struck out four.
Walla Walla got doubles from Drew Coleman, Noah Braunel, Patrick Hubbard and Ethan Belcher
Hubbard hit a three-run double in the first inning to highlight the Blue Devils’ four-run inning.
In the nightcap, three Walla Walla pitchers combined on a one-hitter with 11 strikeouts as the Blue Devils got the split with a 12-2 six-inning victory.
Andrew Hall went 3-for-4 with a home run and four runs scored for Wa-Hi, while Sam Braunel drove in three runs.
Jack Lieuallen had the Bucks’ lone hit, while Jace Otteson drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. Demianew scored on a passed ball in the sixth inning.
PILOT ROCK 12, UMATILLA 2 — Chase Corwin hit a three-run triple in the bottom of the sixth inning to invoke the 10-run as the Rockets ran away with a home win over the Vikings.
The Rockets led 6-2after the fifth inning, then rang up six runs in the sixth to end the game.
In addition to Corwin’s three runs in the sixth, Pilot Rock also scored one run off an error, and two off bases-loaded walks.
Corwin, James Lunzmann and Brock Stelck combined to strike out 14 Vikings.
RJ Estrada led Umatilla with two hits and an RBI, while Kaden Salamanca and Justus Zamudio hit doubles.
STANFIELD/ECHO 15, WESTON-MCEWEN 9 — Jaxon Roberts went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and six RBIs to lead the Tigers to a home win Monday over the TigerScots.
Joe Crawford went 2-4 with a double and an RBI, while Alex Flores added a double and an RBI.
Dom Curiel picked up the win, pitching three innings and striking out five.
For the TigerScots, Ben Hubbard came on in relief, scattering four hits and striking out 14.
At the plate, Sean Roggiero went 4-for-5 with three runs scored, while Hubbard hit a double, and Timothy Taylor went 3-for-5.
Softball
PILOT ROCK 13, UMATILLA 3 (5) — Aiva Ellis threw a one-hitter and struck out 13 to lead the Rockets to a home win over the Vikings.
Umatilla led 3-2 in the top of the third, only to see the Rockets score six runs in the bottom of the inning.
In the fourth, Pilot Rock scored five more runs. After the Vikings failed to score in the top of the fifth, the game was halted because of the 10-run rule.
At the plate, Ellis went 3-for-4 with a single, two triples and three RBIs. Freshman Hailey Thieme hit a two-run in-the-park home run in the third inning, while Kyella Picard went 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
For the Vikings, junior Maddisyn Rico was 1-for-2 with a double that tied the score at 2-2 in the third.
ENTERPRISE/JOSEPH/WALLOWA 6, WESTON-MCEWEN 3 — The Outlaws scored all of their runs in the third inning in a nonleague road win Monday over the TigerScots.
W-M got on the board first with a run in the bottom of the second innings. Ava Sams hit a triple, then scored on a groundout by Lily Langford.
Trailing 6-1, the TigerScots hung two runs on the board in the fifth as Luna Dennett drove in Keely Pettyjohn, and Bailey Moore scored on a passed ball.
Defensively, Dennett laid out for a diving catch in center field on a hit by Alex Rowley for the last out of the fifth inning. In the first inning, Dennett caught the ball off the fence and then threw to second, where she caught Cooper Nave trying to stretch a single into a double.
In the circle, Hailey Stallings allowed seven hits and struck out seven.
“Hailey pitched really well,” W-M coach Jeff Griggs said. “The first two innings, she saw six batters, and it was three-up three down in the fourth. She was being pretty efficient except for that one inning. I think the weather was part of it.”
Boys soccer
PASCO 5, HERMISTON 0 — Pasco led 3-0 at the half, and added two more goals in the second half to hand Hermiston (0-2) a Mid-Columbia Conference loss at Kennison Field.
Boys golf
Hermiston freshman Colby Lerten shot an 84 to lead the Bulldogs at the Blue Devil Invite at the Walla Walla Country Club.
Following Lerten were Cody Adams with a 97, Jaydn Davis with a 102, and Brycen Jones with a 102.
“We played well in spots, but we were inconsistent,” Hermiston coach Steve Utter said. “It was a good day back on the course. We will be back at it tomorrow at Veterans Memorial.”
Girls golf
Sophomore Nadalie Cannell shot an 85 to lead Hermiston at the Blue Devil Invite at the Walla Walla Country Club.
Kyra Tolan followed with a personal best 95, while Mariela Eliason had a 111, Kayra Aguilar a 152, and Makayla Thomas a 154.
“For our last two players, this was their very first time playing nine holes or 18 holes,” Hermiston coach Janci Spoo said.
Girls tennis
CHIAWANA 5, PENDLETON 2 — The Bucks won the first and fourth singles match in a nonleague loss to the Riverhawks in Pasco.
Pendleton’s Taybree Walker won the No. 1 singles match with a 6-3, 6-4 victory, while Ashtyn Larsen won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.
