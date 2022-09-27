PENDELTON — Pendleton picked up its first Greater Oregon League win Tuesday, Sept. 27 with a 25-13, 25-16, 25-19 victory over Ontario at Warberg Court.
“It was good to get a win in league play, especially at home,” Bucks coach Chelsie Speer said. “We were better with the ball control here and there. We are still working on our communication on the floor, we don’t always do that. When we do, we play really well.”
Keirsen Spencer led the Bucks (4-6 overall, 1-1 GOL) with six kills, while Avery Krigbaum added five and Josie Jenness 14 assists.
SOUTHRIDGE 3, HERMISTON 2 — The Suns won the opening set, then had to hold off the Bulldogs to pull out a 25-19, 22-25, 25-14, 20-25 15-13 Mid-Columbia Conference win in Kennewick.
RIVERSIDE 3, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — The Pirates had 21 aces on the night — 10 from Natalie Lomeli — as they cruised to a 25-19, 25-16, 25-13 Eastern Oregon League home win over the Pioneers.
“Riverside High School played together, and well tonight,” Pirates coach Marie Cain said. “We also were aggressive at the net.”
Ka’Alieena Bien had seven kills and eight digs for Riverside, while Lomeli added five kills, Kirstyn Smith four kills and five digs, Alexis Partlow three blocks, and Miranda Landeros four aces.
ECHO 3, PILOT ROCK 1 — The Rockets took the first game off the visiting Cougars, but Echo roared back for a 14-25, 25-15, 25-12, 25-10 Old Oregon League victory.
“We started off strong and were playing great volleyball,” PR each Jen Porter said. “We just weren’t able to carry that momentum through the entire match.
Aiva Ellis had 15 digs and three kills for the Rockets, while Jaxynn Thurmond had 15 digs, Teagan Thornton six assists and Ali Smith two aces.
NIXYAAWII 4, GRISWOLD 1 — The Golden Eagles were missing two starters, but they pulled together for a 16-25, 25-17, 25-11, 25-16 Old Oregon League home win over the Grizzlies.
“It took us a while to get into the groove,” Nixyaawii coach Jacinthia Stanley said. “One of my setters wasn’t able to play today, so I had to have one (Grace Moses-Watchman) all the way around.”
Watchman-Moses finished with 13 assists, while Sistine Moses and Ella Stewart each had five kills. The Golden Eagles had a strong service game, with Moses dishing up 10 aces, Kyella Picard nine aces, and Stewart four aces.
“It was a little shaky there for a bit,” Stanley said. “I had two starters missing and I had to pull some JV players up. It’s nice to know they can step up and help when we need them too. It was an all-around team effort that pulled this win out of the bag for us.”
Before the match, there was a moment of silence for the Every Child Matters Movement.
IONE/ARLINGTON 3, CONDON 1 — Calli Troutman had 11 kills, and Madison Orem handed out 22 assists as the Cardinals posted a 25-16, 18-25, 25-17, 25-19 Big Sky League road win over the Blue Devils.
“We are battling the fall cold,” I/A coach Dawn Eynetich said. “We didn’t have practice yesterday (Monday), and I was still missing a starter today. The girls stepped up and filled the spot and everyone worked hard. Hopefully we are on the mend and will be ready for Thursday.”
Boys prep soccer
RIVERSIDE 8, UMATILLA 0 — Darek Castaneda and Luis Pacheco each scored two goals to lead the Pirates to an Eastern Oregon League win over the Vikings.
“We are finally getting that ball rolling, adjusting some pieces and its working,” Riverside coach Jose Duenas said. “The big test will be Thursday with Mac-Hi.”
Fernando Medina, Diego Murguia, Hugo Ceron and Andrew Calderon all had one goal for the Pirates (4-1 EOL). The Vikings fell to 0-3 in league play.
Juan Medina and Will Killion combined for the shutout.
Girls prep soccer
LA GRANDE 4, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — The Pioneers lost a nonleague game to the Tigers, but coach Martin Martinez said his teams did a lot of good things.
“The might be 4-0, but a lot of things for our team clicked,” he said. “La Grande is a great team and they are well coached. I lost my goalie (Ruby Jaimes) with 30 minutes left in the first half. She has a bad sprain.”
When Jaimes went down, the Tigers had a 1-0 lead. They pushed that to 2-0 at the half.
“We gave them a fight,” Martinez said. “We had a couple of opportunities, but the experience to finish isn’t there.”
Backup goalie Aisling Giguiere finished with seven saves for Mac-Hi.
“She did an awesome job,” Martinez said. “We will lose Ruby next year, so this was a good experience for her.”
HANFORD 2, HERMISTON 1 — The Falcons scored twice in the first half, then held on for a Mid-Columbia Conference win over the visiting Bulldogs.
“Even though we had a slow start and let Hanford score two in the first half, we didn’t hang our heads and came out strong in the second half,” Hermiston coach Omar Medina said. “We scored our goal by communicating and working the ball up the field. We’re continuing to improve every game and finding our rhythm. We just need to fight to do it for the full 80 minutes.”
Alondra Risueño scored Hermiston’s goal in the second half.
RIVERSIDE 6, UMATILLA 0 — Miriam Landeros and Leslie Lopez each had two goals as the host Pirates shut out the Vikings in Eastern Oregon League play.
“It was a rough start to the season, but they have gotten a lot better at everything,” Riverside coach Yvonne Torres said. “Getting their mental game going is something we have been working on. They went in wanting to win.”
Julie Magana and Aleydis Torres each added a goal for the Pirates (4-1-1 EOL), who will host Mac-Hi on Thursday.
