PENDLETON — Pendleton wrapped up Intermountain Conference play Tuesday, May 17 with a 10-5 victory over Crook County at Bob White Field.
“It was Senior Day and the boys played well,” Bucks coach TJ Haguewood said. “We stole a lot of bases and hit the ball well. The boys had fun and took care of business.”
The Bucks now wait until the weekend for the 5A state bracket to be set.
The Bucks (15-9, 11-4 IMC), who finished second in the IMC standings, broke open a scoreless game with seven runs in the second inning. The Cowboys would score four in the sixth, but it wouldn’t be enough.
Payton Lambert went 4-for-4 with a triple and a solo home run in the fifth inning for the Bucks. Andrew Demianew went 2-for-3 with a three-run double in the second inning.
Karson Lani pitched five innings of two-hit ball for the Bucks
JOSEPH/ENTERPRISE 2, IRRIGON 0 — Drew Beachy struck out 12 to lead the host Eagles to an Eastern Oregon League playoff win over the Knights.
Boyd Davis pitched a complete game for the Knights, striking out 12 and walking one.
The Eagles (14-10) scored the only run they needed in the first inning, then adde another in the third for good measure.
Brayden Locey and Spencer Stewart had hits for Irrigon (7-13).
MCLOUGHLIN 2, TOUCHET 1 — Cooper Waltermire hit a RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning that proved to be the winning run for the Pioneers (9-12) in a nonleague victory over the visiting Indians.
Mac-Hi’s Javi Esparza scored in the first inning off a fly ball by Cooper Yensen.
Waltermire and Francisco De la Rosa combined on a two-hitter with 10 strikeouts.
5A boys state golf
Pendleton’s Zach McLeod finished 36th overall with a two-round 177 (35 over par) at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.
William Koch of La Salle won the individual title with a 1-over par 145. He shot a 69 in the first round, and a 76 in the second.
Corvallis won the team title with a 633, followed by Crater (654) and La Salle (664).
McLeod, who shot an 87 on Monday during the first round, shot a 90 during his second round. He fell three spots after the first round.
He opened the second round by shooting par on the first hole, and shot par on five holes. He got into trouble with triple bogeys on holes 11 and 17.
He had double bogeys on holes five and 12 in the first round.
3A/2A/1A boys state golf
Heppner sophomore Landon Mitchell finished 35th with a two-round 198 to lead the Mustangs at Quail Valley Golf Course in Banks.
Also scoring for the Mustangs were Cody Fletcher (39th, 209), David Cribbs (T57th, 247) and Derrick Smith (59th, 253).
Wyatt Browne of Riverside finished 38th with a 208.
Brock Drury of St. Mary’s took medalist honors with a 144, with Oregon Episcopal’s Ethan Tseng one stroke behind.
Oregon Episcopal won the team title with a 615, with St. Mary’s second (629), and Bandon a distant third (674). Heppner finished 10th with a 907.
Softball
PENDLETON 5, CROOK COUNTY 1 — The Bucks scored four runs in the fifth inning, and got quality pitching from Sauren Garton, in an Intermountain Conference road win over the Cowboys.
Garton pitched a three-hitter with 16 strikeouts, and also hit a double.
In the fifth, Pendleton scored one run on an error, and one on a stolen base by Ella Sams.
Jaden Samp went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Pendleton, while Chloe Taber had two hits and an RBI.
The Bucks (21-2, 12-1 IMC) will host Crook County in an IMC doubleheader Wednesday.
