HERMISTON — Richland scored late in the first half, and converted a PK with 12 minutes left in the game to hand Hermiston a 2-0 Mid-Columbia Conference loss Thursday, April 20, at Kennison Field.
“That PK made it tough,” Hermiston coach Rich Harshberger said. “They went up 2-0.”
Goalkeeper Gabriel Lara finished with five saves for the Bulldogs (3-9), who will host Kamiakin at 1 p.m. Saturday.
“We need to start winning some games if we are going to do anything,” Harshberger said.
Girls tennis
WESTON-MCEWEN 2, UMATILLA 2 — Jacqlyn Albert, the TigerScots’ No.1 singles player, improved to 9-0 on the season with an 8-0 victory over Umatilla’s Dulce Serrano, as the teams split their matches in Athena.
W-M’s Lirian Holden beat Vanessa Mendoza 8-0 as the TigerScots swept the singles matches.
The Vikings won both doubles matches with Valeria De La Cruz and Yamilexi Maldonado eking out an 8-6 victory over Yulissa Camargo and Halle Parker in the No. 1 match.
In the No. 2 match, Briseida Mendoza and Valeria Alaniz cruised to an 8-3 win over Dena Lapland and Jolene Wolf.
PENDLETON 5, SHERMAN COUNTY 1 — The Bucks won all but the No. 2 singles match to beat the visiting Huskies.
Pendleton’s Taybree Walker topped Bailey Coelson 8-1 in the the No. 1 singles match, while Adelaide Tesch won the No. 3 match 8-0 over Allison Rolfe. At No. 4, Lilly Noble cruised to an 8-3 win over Ellery Bish.
Sherman’s lone win came at No. 2 singles, where Pyeper Walker eked out an 9-8 (9-7) victory over Abby Foust.
In doubles, Pendleton’s Ashtyn Larsen and Elsie Zaugg beat Coelson and Walker 8-4, while Rachel Walker and Josie Nelson prevailed 8-1 over Rolfe and Bish in the No. 2 match.
CHIAWANA 4, HERMISTON 3 — The Bulldogs won two of three doubles matches, but the Riverhawks dominated the singles matches for a Mid-Columbia Conference road win.
Mallory Caplinger won the lone singles match for Hermiston, beating Lily Smith 6-4, 6-3 in the No. 2 match.
Chiawana’s Kaylie Dawes beat Signe Bech 6-0, 6-4 in the top singles match.
In doubles, Catherine Doherty and Lucy Headings won the No. 2 match with a 6-1, 6-4 over Cielo Aguirre and Katie Toombs, while Aspyn Inners and Grace Winebarger beat Haylee Walker and Isa Spames 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3.
Boys tennis
WESTON-MCEWEN 5, UMATILLA 0 — The TigerScots lost just 10 games in five matches in beating the visiting Vikings.
W-M’s Mazon Langford improved to 6-2 on the year with an 8-3 victory over Josh Mendoza at No. 1 singles.
Trysten Burns followed with an 8-0 win over Adrian Garcilazo, then beat Joel Arellano 8-0. At No. 4 singles, Jose Barahona topped Joel Nycz 8-6.
In the lone doubles match, Seth Muilenburg and Dylan Newbold made quick work of Pedro Figueroa Mendoza and Julian Martinez, 8-1.
Softball
ECHO/STANFIELD 10, UMATILLA 0 (5) — Zoe Ramos pitched a two-hitter and struck out 10 to lead the Cougars to a road win over the Vikings.
“She threw well and attacked the zone,” Umatilla coach Erick Olson said of Ramos. “We weren’t able to find the timing today. They played good defense behind her too.”
Mazie Reeser, who went 3-for-3 on the day with a home run, a double and five RBIs, belted a three-run homer in the first inning as the Cougars took a 3-0 lead.
“They scored four runs in the third, and that’s when it got away from us,” Olson said.
Nevaeh Thew went 1-for-2 with a double for Echo/Stanfield, while Kylee Jackson was 1-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, Kenya Dovalina went 2-for-3 with a double, and Kiera Sharp was 1-for-3 with three RBIs.
For Umatilla, Jaily Rodriguez went 2-for-2 with a double and two stolen bases, and the Vikings played error free ball.
The Cougars will host Heppner on Friday, while the Vikings will play Saturday at Burns.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.