PENDLETON — In a matchup between two defending state champions, Burns (3A) edged Pendleton (5A) 4-3 on Friday, March 17, as the Hilanders won their season opener.
Burns, which was delayed by bus problems in Long Creek for three hours, saw Ayla Davis strikeout 20, while allowing three hits and walking three.
Pendleton took a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning as Sammantha Wilks hit a two-out, three-run home run.
The Hilanders came back in the top of the fourth to tie the score at 3-3.
Gracie Mello hit a two-run double to pull the Hilanders within 3-2, and an RBI single by Mattie Woodbury sent Mello across the plate for a 3-3 game.
In the top of the fifth, Woodbury hit another RBI single to drive in the winning run.
Davis faced 10 batters over the final three innings, striking out nine, as Burns held on for the win.
Melanie Boatman hit a double for the Bucks, who also got a single from Olivia Elrod.
Reese Furstenberg pitched 6 2/3 innings for Pendleton, striking out 10.
In their first game of the day, the Bucks edged The Dalles 5-4, using three runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally for the win.
Trailing 4-2, Pendleton led off the bottom of the seventh with a single by Avery Quaempts, followed by a two-run home run by Avery Krigbaum to tie the score at 4-4.
Kendall Murphy drove the first pitch she saw over the right field fence for a solo home run and the win.
Murphy pitched six innings for the win, striking out eight.
On Saturday, Pendleton clobbered visiting East Valley (Yakima) 12-2 in five innings.
The Red Devils took a 2-0 lead in the first inning, only to see the Bucks (3-1) hang five runs on the board in the second. Pendleton added three more runs in the third and four in the fourth to put the game out of reach.
The Bucks hit three home runs in the bottom of the second, starting with a solo shot from Quaempts. With one out, Elrod hit a two-run home run, and Boatman hit a two-run homer for a 5-2 lead.
Sams hit a double with three RBIs, while Wilks also hit a double. Furstenberg and Murphy combined on a four-hitter with eight strikeouts.
WESTON-MCEWEN 19, CLATSKANIE 7 (5) — Ava Sams went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a home run and five RBIs to lead the TigerScots to a home win Friday over the Tigers.
Sams hit a two-run double in the first inning, a two-run homer in the second, and finished off the day with an RBI double in the fourth inning.
W-M (2-1) took control of the game with a 10-run first innings. The TigerScots would add eight more runs in the fourth to invoke the 10-run rule.
Luna Dennett added a triple and two RBIs, while Hope Berry, Kylie Thornton, Brielle Ward and Hailey Stalling hit doubles.
Kylie Thomas hit a solo home run in the top of the fifth for the Tigers, who hurt their own cause by stranding nine runners on base, including three in the first and second innings.
Baseball
HANFORD 10, PENDLETON 0 (5) — Alden Riggs threw a one-hitter with two strikeouts as the visiting Falcons shut out the Bucks in a nonleague game Friday.
Hanford led 4-0 after three innings, then put up six runs in the fourth to put the game away. Sean Arnold had a two-run single in the inning, as did Anthony Chvedov.
Clayson Cooley had the lone hit for the Bucks, a single in the second inning. Luke Bensching picked up the loss on the mound.
Pendleton (1-2) will play Tuesday at Hood River.
WESTON-MCEWEN 2, CLATSKANIE 1 — Ben Hubbard hit a two-run double in the third inning to help the TigerScots to a nonleague home win Friday over the Tigers.
Clatskanie scored in the top of the third on an RBI single by Brenden Shroll, but that would be the only run W-M would give up.
Four W-M pitchers combined for nine strikeouts and five hits.
Topher McDonnell took the loss for the Tigers, but performed well with strikeouts and four hits over five innings.
WESTON-MCEWEN 19-24, DUFUR 4-3 — The TigerScots combined for 43 runs and 26 hits Saturday in sweeping the Rangers in a nonleague doubleheader on the road.
In the opener, Ben Hubbard hit a two-run home run in the third inning, and added an RBI double in the top of the fourth for W-M (3-1). Sean Roggiero added a two-run double in the top of the fourth inning, while Clark Hodgson went 3-for-5 with three RBIs.
Roggiero picked up the win, scattering four hits and striking out 11.
In the nightcap, Hubbard and Roggiero hit home run, while Hubbard also had a double. Roggiero drove in five runs, Hubbard had four RBIs, and also picked up the win, throwing three innings of no-hit ball, striking out six.
STANFIELD 12-15, UMATILLA 1-5 — The Tigers improved to 3-0 on the season with a nonleague sweep of the host Vikings on Saturday.
Stanfield took control of the first game early, taking a 6-1 lead after three innings.
Jaxson Roberts hit a double for the Tigers, while Connor Logan and Blaine McClure each went 2-for-3. Stanfield also scored five runs off errors, and three more on passed balls.
Caleb Henning threw all five innings for the Tigers, scattering five hits and striking out four.
Justus Zamudio hit a double for the Vikings.
In the second game, Umatilla jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning as Kaden Salmanca and Zamudio hit back-to-back RBI singles, and another run scored off a hit batter.
The Tigers got two runs back in the second, and took the lead for good with two more runs in the third. Stanfield put the game out of reach in the sixth with nine runs.
For the game, Stanfield scored four runs off errors, two bases-loaded walks and a hit batter.
The Vikings scored one run in the fourth, and another in the fifth, both on passed balls.
PILOT ROCK 3-11, CLATSKANIE 11-1 — The Rockets split their nonleague doubleheader with the Tigers on Saturday, dropping the first game before coming back to take the second game to improve to 3-1 on the season.
In the second game, Brock Stelck hit three doubles and drove in three runs, while James Lunzmann picked up the win, pitching six innings with seven strikeouts and just three hits.
Hunter Fitzpatrick went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Carter VanHouten-Chase was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.
In the opener, three Clatskanie pitchers combined for 11 strikeouts en route to victory.
Lunzmann and VanHouten-Chase each had two hits for the Rockets, who also got two stolen bases from Efren Castro.
ENTERPRISE/JOSEPH 9, HEPPNER 7 — The Outlaws scored four runs over the last two innings to hand the host Mustangs a nonleague loss on Saturday.
E/J led 3-0 after three innings, but Heppner stormed back with five runs in the fourth.
Jaime Cavan put the first run on the board with an RBI single, then the Mustangs scored four runs with two outs as Carson Eyenetic, Tucker Ashbeck and Cameron Proudfoot hit RBI singles. Then, Ryan Haugen drew a bases-loaded walk to give Heppner a 5-3 lead.
Mason Orem hit a triple for the Mustangs, while Haugen drove in three runs.
Girls tennis
HERMISTON 4, EISENHOWER 3 — The Bulldogs split the four singles match, and won two of three doubles matches to edge the Cadets on Saturday in Yakima.
Hermiston’s Signe Bech topped Ike’s Tsuikiko Kiyomi 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 singles, while Dulce Valencia beat Taylor Jaramillo 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4 singles.
Lydia Vander Stelt and Lucy Headings won the No. 1 doubles match 6-0, 6-2 over Eisenhower’s Alexandra Tovar and Vinthya Cabanillas, while at No. 2 doubles, the Bulldogs’ team of Grace Winebarger and Aspyn Inners beat Laila Garzia and Kayla King 7-5, 6-1.
Track and field
Weston-McEwen’s Lily Lindsey had a busy day Friday at the Sweeney Invitational at Lewiston, Idaho.
The senior finished second in the high jump at 4-10, then finished eighth in the 200 meters with a time of 28.29.
Lindsey ran the anchor leg on the 4x100 relay team that also included Brynn Brownie, Kelsey Graham and Rose White, that was eighth with a 55.42.
Lindsey topped things off with a fourth-place finish in the 4x200 relay with Brooklyn Parker, Brownie and Graham, with a time of 1:53.55.
The 4x400 relay team of EvaLena Lieuallen, White, Brownie and Graham was sixth with a 4:43.64.
In the distance medley relay (1,200-400-800-1,600), W-M’s team of Josephine Vorhauser, Mya Bryan, Analicia Lopez and Helen Williams ran to a sixth-place finish (16:52).
In the boys portion of the meet, Weston-McEwen’s Cameron Reich soared 19-11 1/5 to place third in the long jump. Anthony Nix finished fourth in the 110 hurdles (17.39, PR), and was third in the triple jump with a personal best 40-10 1/2.
Sebastian Roggiero was seventh in the 110s with a personal best 17.78, and was sixth in the 300 hurdles with a personal best 44.30.
The W-M team of Roggiero, Colson Hall, Alex McIntyre and Reich placed fifth in the 4x400 relay with a time of 3:49.40, while Caleb Sprenger was sixth (5-8) in the high jump.
The TigerScots also finished seventh in the 4x100 relay, as the team of Reece Ball, Taylor McNall, Hall and Nix turned in a time of 47.66.
MULLEN LEAVITT INVITE — Umatilla’s Jonathan Gracilazo turned in a personal best 11.90 seconds to win the 100 meters Friday at the Wahtonka Track in The Dalles.
Henry Giefing of Ione was third (25.19) in the 200 and second in the long jump (18-4), while Umatilla’s Roberto Ochoa was fourth (25.29) in the 200 and second in the high jump (5-10).
Mika Limberg won the 800 meters for Ione with a personal best time of 2:16.17. He also was eighth in the 100 with a time of 12.85.
Tanner Prindle ran to a fourth-place finish in the 1,500 (4:50.05) for Umatilla.
In the discus, Ione’s Bryce Rollins won with a personal best throw of 125-10. He also was sixth in the shot put (38-11) and sixth in the javelin (111-4).
Umatilla’s Elias Gomez was second in the discus (110-7) and third in the shot put (41-3).
In the girls meet, Julia Gonzalez led Umatilla with a third-place finish in the 100 hurdles with a time of 20.62 seconds. She also was sixth in the pole vault (5-6).
Umatilla’s Jaylyn Garcia was sixth in the 400 (1:27.78), while teammate Rachael Salas was seventh (1:29.37). Andrea Enciso was seventh iin the 800 (3:08.64) and seventh in the 1,500 (6:23.04).
College softball
NORTH IDAHO 12-7, BLUE MOUNTAIN 4-1 — The Cardinals amassed 16 runs and 23 hits on Friday afternoon to sweep the host Timberwolves in the NWAC East opener for BMCC.
Reiss McIntyre hit a grand slam in the top of the second inning for NIC as the Cardinals took a 6-1 lead. H Rockwell added a solo home run in the fifth as NIC took a commanding lead and ended the game after six innings.
Avyree Miethe hit a two-run homer for the Timberwolves in the bottom of the third, while Kylie Kemp had an RBI double in the fifth. Army Glaser took the loss for BCC, allowing 12 runs on 15 hits while striking out three.
In the second game, the Cardinals scored five in the fifth inning for a 7-0 lead. BMCC scored one run in the seventh on a Miethe solo home run.
Kennedy Hobson and Kate Banks combined on a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts for NIC.
SPOKANE 11-8, BLUE MOUNTAIN 4-11 — Nikaela Higley hit a two-run single in the third, while Avyree Miethe added an RBI triple and D Vibbert an RBI double to lead the host Timberwolves to victory Saturday in the second game of their NWAC doubleheader with Spokane.
Army Glaser picked up the win for BMCC.
MaKenna Cottrell hit a solo home run for Spokane in top of the second inning, while Alison Shaler hit two doubles and drove in four runs.
In the opener, Gianna McCoy hit a two-run homer, a double and drove in three runs to lead the Sasquatch to victory.
Miethe hit a double and had two RBIs for BMCC, while Higley had three stolen bases.
College baseball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 5-2, PRAIRIE BASEBALL ACADEMY 1-11 — Jarrett Mink pitched a completed game, scattering five hits and striking four, to lead the host Timberwolves to a victory over the team from Lethbridge, Alberta, in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.
BMCC scored two of its runs off a balk and a passed ball, while Cameron Smith and Zachary Walsh hit RBI singles, and Aengus Gilligan had a sacrifice fly.
In the second game, Prairie pounded out 14 hits and took control of the game from the start.
Carter Claerhout put an exclamation point on the win with a three-run home run in the top of the ninth inning.
BMCC had six hits in the game, with Walsh driving in a run in the third on a fielder’s choice. The Timberwolves scored once more, in the eighth on a wild pitch.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.