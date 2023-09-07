HELIX — Senior Calli Troutman had an impressive night as Ione/Arlington improved to 4-0 with nonleague wins Thursday, Sept. 7, over McLoughlin and Griswold.
The Cardinals opened play with a 25-9, 25-11, 25-13 victory over the host Grizzlies.
Troutman had five kills and four blocks, while Grace Claughton added six kills and Analisa Valdez was 16-for-16 from the service line.
“We came out and played well,” I/A coach Dawn Eynetich said. “We had six girls serve 100%. That’s something we have been working on this week and it paid off.”
Ione/Arlington then knocked off 3A Mac-Hi 25-20, 25-11, 25-20.
Troutman was dominant once again, pounding down 11 kills with two blocks and an 11-for-11 performance from the service line. Claughton added four kills and one block.
“We came out stagnant, but got some momentum and pulled out the win,” Eynetich said. “It’s a big confidence booster.”
For the Pioneers, Lainie Ellis had four kills and two digs, while Addy Brown had two kills and two aces, and Aurora Montrasi put up three blocks.
“The girls worked so well together, but sadly didn’t come out with the win,” Mac-Hi coach Kassidy Ruiz said. “Ione had some strong hitters, which put our defensive skills to work.”
MCLOUGHLIN 3, GRISWOLD 1 — Lainie Ellis had six kills and four aces as the Pioneers held on for a 25-21, 25-22, 10-25, 25-22 victory over the host Grizzlies.
“Helix is always such a great team to play,” Mac-Hi coach Kassidy Ruiz said. “We were happy we came out with the win. This game was full of great rallies and we left everything on the court.”
Miley Rhoads added eight kills and two aces for Mac-Hi (1-2), while Maddie Stiefel and Aurora Montrasi each had two blocks.
“Our girls really dug down deep and put all their offensive and defensive skills to work,” Ruiz said. “I am very impressed with how the girls are playing.”
For the Grizzlies (3-3), Ellie Morris went 25-for-25 from the service line with three aces, while Lirian Holden and Elliana Boatright each had seven kills.
“Regardless of the losses, we are so proud of how the girls played,” Griswold coach Kaitlyn Ferguson said. “They came out, worked hard and did exactly what we asked them to do. We know what we need to work on before our rematch Saturday at our home tournament.”
THE DALLES 3, PENDLETON 2 — The Bucks had a 2-1 lead after three sets, but let the next two sets slip away in a 25-15, 20-25, 23-25, 25-14, 15-11 nonleague loss to the Riverhawks at Warberg Court.
“We had a great battle,” Pendleton coach Chelsie Speer said. “Just too many unforced errors at the wrong time. But I’m proud of the way they fought, especially in the third set when we were down. Nessa (Neveau) had another great night.”
Neveau finished with 16 digs, while Josie Jenness handed out 24 assists, and Avery Krigbaum had 13 kills.
RICHLAND 3, HERMISTON 1 — The Bulldogs gave the host Bombers a battle, but came up short 25-7, 25-13, 22-25, 25-20 in a Mid-Columbia Conference match.
Izzy Simmons led the Bulldogs with 11 kills and eight digs, while Camryn Hagel had 24 digs, Piper Roberts five kills, three digs and two aces, and Alexis Ackerman10 digs and two aces.
STANFIELD 3, ENTERPRISE 0 — The Tigers opened Blue Mountain Conference play with a 25-7, 25-22, 25-15 home win over the Outlaws.
Mazie Reeser led the Tigers with 12 kills, 11 digs and three service aces, while Mykael Graham had 20 assists and five aces, Kylee Jackson eight kills, 10 digs and five aces, and Kayla Monkus two kills and six digs.
As a team, the Tigers had 16 aces.
PILOT ROCK 3, BICKLETON 0 — Lynn William had 10 kills, and Lillie Holman served up six aces to the lead the Rockets to a 25-5, 25-9, 25-22 home win over the Pirates.
Paedyn Bennett added six kills, while Coley Gibbs had 11 digs, Ali Smith 10 digs, and Aubrey Corwin 12 assists.
“We played really well the first two sets,” Pilot Rock coach Jen Potter said. “We let up a little too much in the third set but pulled out the win.”
Pilot Rock (6-2) opens Old Oregon League play Friday at Elgin.
GRANT UNION 3, WESTON-MCEWEN 1 — The TigerScots opened Blue Mountain Conference play with a 25-16, 25-12, 22-25, 25-14 road loss to the Prospectors.
“First league game tonight didn’t turn out as we’d hoped,” W-M coach Marie Cain said. “We dug ourselves a hole early we couldn’t quite come back from. By set three, we were focusing on our side of the net and working on what we could control and it showed. The girls played well, we just played a little tight and gave up too many points in unforced errors.”
Addie Perkins had eight kills and four aces for the TigerScots, while Kylie Thornton had 16 digs.
“Addie and Kylie were a foundational duo tonight,” Cain said. “Their clam, confident leadership, and smart play were a huge part of our game tonight.”
IRRIGON 3, UMATILLA 0 — The Knights made quick work of their neighbor down the road, beating the Vikings 25-8, 25-4, 25-15 in a nonleague match.
Claire Mueller led Irrigon with 13 kills and five aces, while Kaydence Emery had seven kills and three aces, Leah Mueller 14 assists, six aces and three kills, and Kassadie Griffin served up four aces.
Football
ENTERPRISE AT STANFIELD — The Outlaws were leading 6-0 when the game with the Tigers was halted by lightning just before halftime.
The game was suspended for more than an hour, prompting the officials to call the game.
Stanfield Athletic Director Lorena Woods said the game will not be made up.
PILOT ROCK 42, GRANT UNION JV 16 — Krister Litfin threw three touchdown passes — one each to Wesley Stillman, Chase Corwin and Deacon Gourlie — as the Rockets beat the Prospectors on Wednesday in a nonleague road game.
Gourlie also ran for an 85-yard touchdown, while Stillman and Carter Ford also ran for scores.
Defensive lineman Brock Erickson intercepted a pass and returned the ball 29 yards before being dragged down from behind.
“Our defense played very well all four quarters,” PR assistant coach Troy Jerome said. “We played a solid four quarters and did a lot of things right. I’m proud of how we played. We are still learning the game. Now we move into league.”
The Rockets (2-0) will host Enterprise on Sept. 14.
Boys soccer
MCLOUGHLIN 8, LA GRANDE 0 — The Pioneers continue to dominate on the pitch, this time hitting the road for a big win over the 4A Tigers.
Giovanni Sandoval scored the first and last goals of the game. The final goal, with 7 minutes remaining, halted the game early.
Almikar Garcia and Angel Castillo also had two goals for the Pioneers (4-0-1), while Romario Garcia and Adrian Camarena each had one.
Almikar Garcia also had three assists, while Castillo had two, and Danny Gonzalez, Camarena and Romario Garcia each had one.
“We did a lot of possessions and passing,” Mac-Hi coach Jose Garcia said. “I was watching them move the ball from one side to another. It was amazing. Then boom, we’d score.”
Cristian Hernandez had the shutout in goal, finishing with two saves.
UMATILLA 7, IRRIGON 2 — Larry Manenche scored three goals, and Bryan Padilla added two, as the Vikings picked up a Special District 6 road win Wednesday over the Knights.
The score was tied 1-1 at the half, then Umatilla exploded for six goals in the second half.
Alexis Padilla and Jayden Armeta each added a goal for the Vikings, while Luis Leon and Pedro Morfin shared time in goal.
College volleyball
BLUE MOUNTAIN 3, BIG BEND 0 — Maddie Gribble and Genna Robinson each had six kills to lead the Timberwolves to a 25-21, 25-21, 25-19 sweep of the Vikings in their NWAC East opener Wednesday in Moses Lake.
Laney Beckstead handed out 24 assists and had 14 digs, while MaKayla Collins had 12 digs, and Myckayla Shaver, Makenna Koch and Alliyah Stevens each had five kills.
College men’s soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 2, NORTH IDAHO 0 — The Timberwolves opened NWAC East play Wednesday with a home win over the Cardinals.
Cristian Rea scored the first goal for BMCC 83 minutes into the game, then assisted on Dominic Sanchez’s goal seven minutes later. Sanchez also assisted on Rea’s goal.
Anthony Lemus had a clean sheet for BMCC, finishing with one save.
College women’s soccer
NORTH IDAHO 1, BMCC 0 — Rylee Wardle scored unassisted early in the second half as the Cardinals topped the host Timberwolves on Wednesday in the NWAC East opener for each team.
BMCC goalkeeper Seanee Still finished with eight saves, while NIC keeper Kaycee Chavez had two saves.
