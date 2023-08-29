PENDLETON — Angel Castillo had three goals and one assist, and Romario Garcia and Giovanni Sandoval each had two goals as the Pioneers topped the Bucks 8-0 on Tuesday, Aug. 29, in a nonleague match.

For the first 20 minutes of the game, Pendleton held McLoughlin in check, but once the Pioneers got their first goal, the Bucks lost their mojo.

