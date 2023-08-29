PENDLETON — Angel Castillo had three goals and one assist, and Romario Garcia and Giovanni Sandoval each had two goals as the Pioneers topped the Bucks 8-0 on Tuesday, Aug. 29, in a nonleague match.
For the first 20 minutes of the game, Pendleton held McLoughlin in check, but once the Pioneers got their first goal, the Bucks lost their mojo.
“It was a rough game,” Pendleton coach Kevin Johnson said. “They are pretty good, probably the best team we will play all season. For about 23 minutes, we were toe to toe with who I think will be the 3A champs. Then we fell off. When they got their first goal, it took the wind out of our sails.”
Michael Wolden scored the opening goal for the Pioneers, and the rout was on. Mac-Hi led 4-0 at the half.
“They gave us a good challenge,” Mac-Hi coach Joe Garcia said. “They really did run out of air, from what I saw. They could not hold Angel. They were grabbing and trying to stop him any way they could. It’s amazing how he finds the tiny gaps.”
Johnson said Pendleton had a strategy to stop Castillo.
“We wanted to limit his impact on the game, and we did that, but they have other players who can hurt you, and it showed,” Johnson said.
Wolden also handed out two assists, and Cristian Hernandez finished with six saves and a clean sheet for the Pioneers.
“One (ball) bounced and hit him in the face, but he was able to stop it,” Garcia said of Hernandez.
Manuel Lopez was in goal for the Bucks. He did not have any saves.
CATLIN GABEL 1, RIVERSIDE 0 — The Eagles scored off a penalty kick in the first half to hand the Pirates a nonleague loss in Portland.
“We didn’t come out with the same mentality we did the other day,” Riverside coach Jose Duenas said. “Close to the end of the second half, we kind of stepped it up a lot, got more aggressive. It was just a little too late.”
Juan Median had five saves in goal for the Pirates (1-1).
LA GRANDE JV 4, UMATILLA 3 — Israel Leonor scored two goals for the Vikings, but it wouldn’t be enough as the visiting Tigers escaped with a nonleague victory.
Javier Ruiz also scored for Umatilla, which got four saves from goalie Pedro Morfin.
Girls prep soccer
PENDLETON 5, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — Sophomore Maggie Pechanec Canale had a hat trick in the second half for the Bucks in a nonleague road win over the Pioneers.
“A strong coordinated defense (Maddy Schumacher, Hailey Schmidt, Alison Spratling, Grace Pitner) took away any possible chances tried by Mac-Hi, and gave (goalie) Miranda Medrano very laid back work,” Pendleton coach Murilo Varela said. “I’m so proud to see the practice in action at a game.”
Kelsey Graham scored in the first half for Pendleton, which led 1-0 at the break. Melanie Boatman added a goal in the second half
“It was a rough, rough game,” Mac-Hi coach Martin Martinez said. “Pendleton has a coupe of good players. Losing our defense and a goalie from last year is a big change for us. My returning players are trying to adjust to the new players. It was a rough transition. It’s totally different for them.”
Aisling Giguiere finished with 14 saves for Mac-Hi.
Martinez said his team will go back to the drawing board before playing at Nyssa next week.
“This was a stepping stone for us,” he said. “Now we know what we need to work on this week.”
Volleyball
ECHO 3, SHERMAN 0 — Kenzie Hendrix had eight kills, six assists and three ace serves to lead the Cougars to a 25-12, 25-22, 25-21 nonleague home win over the Huskies.
Nevaeh Thew added seven kills, nine assists and six aces, while Jaki Bartoschek had six kills and four blocks, and Athina Siedman 13 digs and three aces.
PILOT ROCK 3, UMATILLA 0 — The Rockets improved to 2-0 on the season with a 25-20, 25-13, 25-19 nonleague road win over the Vikings.
Ali Smith led the Rockets with seven digs, six service aces and three kills, while Paedyn Bennett had eight digs, and Aubrey Corwin four assists.
Pilot Rock served well on the night, registering 17 aces in the match.
“Paedyn Bennett had a good all-around match,” Pilot Rock coach Jen Porter said. “She passed really well, made smart plays at the net and had solid defense. Coley Gibbs stepped up and played middle after we lost a player shortly after the match started due to illness, and did a great job.”
IRRIGON 3, MCLOUGHLIN 0 — The Knights went on the road and swept the Pioneers 25-21, 25-20, 25-9 to improve to 1-1 on the season.
Leah Mueller led the Knights with 10 assists, five aces and three kills, while Claire Mueller and Kaydence Emery each had five kills.
GRISWOLD SPLITS MATCHES — The Grizzlies opened their season on the road Monday with a win over Enterprise and a loss to Wallowa.
Griswold topped the Outlaws 25-23, 23-25, 25-23, 26-24, then dropped a 25-17, 22-25, 25-13, 25-22 match to the Cougars.
“Overall, they showed up and played really well together as a team,” Griswold coach Kaitlyn Ferguson said.
HANNA CASHELL MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT — Stanfield split its matches in La Grande on Saturday, beating Madras 27-25, 16-25, 15-8, then dropped a 25-14, 23-25, 16-14 match to La Grande.
“It was a great first day of competition for us,” Stanfield coach Blaine Ganvoa said. “We learned a lot about ourselves today.”
On the day, Mykael Graham handed out 39 assists and had 10 digs, while Mazie Reeser had 33 kills, 16 digs and three aces, Kylee Jackson had 38 digs and seven kills, and Hannah Weyand had 12 digs and four aces.
“The ladies did a fantastic job of getting better with each set during bracket play,” Ganvoa said. “Our match with La Grande could have easily gone in our favor. Can’t say enough about the effort given by our ladies as a team.”
The Tigers will host Oakridge on Thursday.
College women’s soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 3, CLACKAMAS 2 — Ella Needham scored two goals to help the Timberwolves to a victory Monday over the visiting Cougars.
Ryane Mattox opened the scoring for BMCC just 1:58 into the game. Needham followed at 5:27 with her first goal to help the Timberwolves to a 2-1 lead at the half.
Needham scored in the last minute of regulation to break a 2-2 tie and give BMCC the win. Shelbie Hall-Wright assisted on both of Needham’s goals.
Seanee Still finished with four saves for BMCC, while Emersyn Stepp had 12 saves for Clackamas.
