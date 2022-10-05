PENDLETON — Alli Alger had 15 kills, and Emma Barclay had 12, but it wasn’t enough for Blue Mountain Community College to get past Columbia Basin College.
The visiting Hawks came away with a 25-22, 25-23, 25-11 NWAC East victory over the Timberwolves on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
CBC is second in the East at 6-1, and has won five matches in a row.
BMCC fell to 2-5 in the East Region standings.
Hokulani Sagapolu led the Hawks with eight kills, while Grace Morby had five. Abbey Bonnington had 11 digs.
Kenzie Williams handed out 34 assists and had nine digs for BMCC, while Alger had 12 digs, and Alliyah Stevens six kills and eight digs.
College men’s soccer
BLUE MOUNTAIN 4, TREASURE VALLEY 1 — Cristian Rea scored two goals, and the Timberwolves kept their seat at the top of the NWAC East standings with a road win over the Chukars.
“They scored first and it surprised us,” BMCC coach Oscar Alegria said. “We responded in like 20 seconds and it was 1-1. Those games are the most dangerous. The best team sometimes goes south, but we played our game. Once we found the second goal, we settled down and found our game.”
BMCC improved to 5-1-1 in the East, one point ahead of Columbia Basin (5-2-0). TVCC is winless on the season at 0-7-0.
TVCC scored the first goal of the afternoon, but BMCC countered with three first-half goals from Adair Rodriguez, Dominic Sanchez and Rea to take a 3-1 lead at the half.
Rea, from Riverside High School, scored at 69:38 of the second half to finish the scoring. He leads the Timberwolves with seven goals.
“Cristian has been waking up,” Alegria said. “When he came back, we had to polish him up. He has proven himself."
Anthony Lemus played the first half in goal with two saves, while Leonardo Rosales had six saves in the second half.
Prep boys soccer
LA GRANDE 1, PENDLETON 0 — The Bucks dropped a Greater Oregon League match on the road as the Tigers picked up their first league win.
“Our keeper did not have a save to make all game," Pendleton coach Kevin Johnson said. We played well overall. I remain positive for our season.”
The Bucks (1-2 GOL) will play Tuesday at Ontario.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.