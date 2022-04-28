COLLEGE PLACE, Wash. — Weston-McEwen finally met its match on the baseball diamond as College Place jumped out to an early lead and cruised to an 11-1 home victory on Thursday, April 28 over the TigerScots.
“They would be like a 4A school in Oregon,” W-M coach Shawn Pierce said. “They are good. The field was bigger than we are used to, and it’s the best pitching we have seen all year. We hit into some double plays to end innings. We most definitely will learn from this.”
The Hawks (11-1) scored three runs off errors — W-M had seven on the day — in the first inning to take a 5-0 lead.
The TigerScots (11-1), who suffered their first loss of the year, kept the Hawks at bay in the second and third innings, but they scraped together three runs in the fourth to take an 8-0 lead.
Zachary Long drove in two runs with a single, and Matthew Vera drove in Long with a single to left-center.
College Place added another run in the fifth to make it 9-0.
In the top of the sixth, the TigerScots got on the board as Quinn Graham scored on a sacrifice fly by Willy Cain.
The Hawks added two more runs in the bottom of the inning for the final score.
Cain went 2-for-2 for the TigerScots, while Levie Phillips, Graham and Tayler McGill each hit a single.
Vera went 3-for-4 with a double and four RBIs for the Hawks, while Riley Moyer hit a double and Jacob Courtney had a triple. Moyer pitched all six innings, scattering five hits and striking out five.
Prep golf
Hermiston freshman Nadalie Cannell shot an 82 to finish seventh at the Mid-Columbia Conference match at Columbia Point Golf Course in Richland.
Cannell shot a 39 on the front none, and a 43 on the back nine to lead the Bulldogs.
Jillian Hui of Southridge took medalist honors with a 71 on the par-72 course to lead the Suns to the team title with a 322. Jillian Breedlove of Pasco and Angela Park of Southridge each shot a 72.
Hermiston was seventh in the team standings with a 421.
Also scoring for the Bulldogs were Jocelyn Morrison with a 100, followed by Tresa Handforth (116) and Mariela Eliason (123).
In the boys competition, Hermiston’s Cody Adams, Jadyn Davis and Brycen Jones all shot 100, while Cameron Jones shot a 103.
“Jayden had a PR today and played well,” Hermiston coach Steve Utter said. “His scores keep going down and he is doing great managing the course now.”
Chiawana’s Joel Martinez took home medalist honors with a 72, while Pasco’s Jackson Cazier was second with a 74.
Richland won the team title with a 310, followed by Chiawana and Kamiakin, which each had a 329. Hermiston was eighth with a 403.
Track and field
Hermiston freshman Jaysen Rodriguez ran a personal best 2:02.37 to win the 800 meters at a three-team Mid-Columbia Conference meet at Southridge.
Rodriguez’s time put him nearly 6 seconds in front of the second place man — Ehzoc Chavez of Chiawana (2:08.24). Hermiston’s Pedro Pacheco Alvarado was third with a PR of 2:08.62.
Caden Hottman won the shot put (49-2) and discus (172-7) for the Bulldogs, while Bradley Hottman was fourth in the discus (131-7) and sixth in the javelin (116-9).
Hermiston sprinter Ryker McDonald finished second in the 100 (11.43) behind Southridge’s Lucien Cone (11.39), who also won the 200 (22.44). McDonald also was fourth in the shot put (40-10 1/2).
In the girls portion of the meet, Hermiston dominated the throws, with Bailey Young winning the shot put with a mark of 45-1. She was followed by teammates Eseta Sepeni (32-5) and Brenna Cearns (31-10 1/2).
Young also won the javelin (107-2), while Sepeni was second (89-4).
Sepeni was second in the discus with a PR of 123 feet. Young was third (117-9) and Cearns was sixth (92-7).
Jackie Garcia won the 400 with a PR of 1:02.90, and Megan Joyce won the 3,200 by 9 seconds with a time of 12:08.93. Dalia Cervantes finished second in the 200 (27.15), Sydney Sanchez was second in the 800 (2:33.73), Lillian Fields was second in the 1,600 with a PR of 6:03.56.
Hurdler Abigayl Dainty finished third in the 300 hurdles (52.45) and fourth in the 100s (17.81).
